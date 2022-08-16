Smart Pills Market May Set Epic Growth Story by 2030 | Proteus Digital Health, GE Healthcare, CapsoVision

Smart Pills Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Smart Pills Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Smart Pills market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check-Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, NOVARTIS AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Quotient Clinical Ltd., Innovative Devices LLC, and PENTAX Medical.

The global smart pills market was valued at $257 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $650 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025. The capsule endoscopy segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017.

Smart pills are capsule-sized ingestible medical devices that consist of micro-sensors, micro-cameras, patches, and trackers. Smart pills by making use of these micro-sensors and cameras help in more appropriate and non-invasive disease diagnostics. Smart pills, being non-invasive can be a potent alternative approach against invasive procedures such as gastrointestinal endoscopy/colonoscopy. The product has its wide application in drug delivery and real-time patient monitoring. It is an innovative approach to gather images from areas of the gastrointestinal tract, such as colon, where traditional endoscopies are unable to reach. Once swallowed, sensors provide information about various health parameters of the patient and the effectiveness of the medication treatment, which facilitate in taking informed healthcare decisions and optimized therapies.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Smart Pills market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Smart Pills market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Smart Pills market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Smart Pills market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Smart Pills Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Smart Pills Market by Key Players: Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check-Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, NOVARTIS AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Quotient Clinical Ltd., Innovative Devices LLC, and PENTAX Medical.

Smart Pills Market By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, and Drug Delivery

Smart Pills Market By Target Area: Stomach, Esophagus, Small Intestine, and Large Intestine

Smart Pills Market By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Small bowel Diseases, Colon Diseases, and Others

Smart Pills Market By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, and Research Center

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the leading players involved in Smart Pills Market?

Which are the major regions covered in Smart Pills Market report?

Which is the leading revenue-generating region in Smart Pills Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Smart Pills market report?

What are the key trends in the Smart Pills market report?

What is the total market value of Smart Pills market report?

