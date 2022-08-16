IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Anxiety Treatment in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago wants to inform everyone that they are a private clinic in Chicago that provides clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies to help people suffering from anxiety and other conditions, such as chronic pain, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), treatment resistant depression (TRD), and fibromyalgia. Ketamine is a drug that was first synthesized in 1962 and has been approved by the FDA in 1970 for use as an anesthetic drug.

Various studies have revealed that ketamine blocks the cellular NMDA receptor, which is a neural receptor for glutamate that has been observed to play a key role in major depression, fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndromes, and other conditions. It has also been found to have possible anti-inflammatory characteristics and can stimulate neuronal growth, neuroplasticity, and synaptogenesis. However, it is important to note that ketamine is a Schedule III drug that can only be used and administered by a nurse anesthetist, a licensed anesthesiologist, and trained physicians.

Anxiety disorders are some of the most common mental health issues in the country. Individuals of any age can suffer from any of a broad range of crippling anxiety disorders, such as panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), phobias, and other mental health issues involving anxiety as a key and distressing symptom. Meanwhile, ketamine has been used as an off-label treatment for depression since the 1990s. And unlike regular depression treatments, which are focused on increasing the brain chemicals that enhance a patient’s mood, ketamine is used to repair neuron synapses and boost the level of glutamate in the brain, which provides quicker results compared to antidepressants. Those who would like to know more the ketamine center can check out their latest press release article.

It has been observed that anxiety and depression always go hand in hand and one explanation for this is that both disorders are linked to abnormalities in the glutamate system. Drugs, such as ketamine, that change the glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) systems, are therefore effective for the treatment of both anxiety and depression. Scientists are still not sure as to how ketamine can alleviate anxiety and depression, but what they do know is that ketamine can work almost immediately and can offer long-term symptom relief, while antidepressants will need weeks before they can alleviate symptoms.

In ketamine intravenous (IV) therapy, a carefully dosed infusion of ketamine is given to patients in a healthcare facility. Their protocol for depression typically requires six ketamine infusions in a span of two weeks and then maintenance infusions are provided every month or every few months. Each infusion will last for approximately less than one hour. Each session is not expected to have any residual effects on discharge but they insist that patients do not drive home.

When compared to traditional antidepressant medications, ketamine will offer relief from depression for up to 80 percent of patients with TRD. In contrast, oral antidepressants may only be effective in approximately 60 percent of patients and have several unwanted side effects.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was founded to provide advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for anxiety, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, TRD, OCD, PTSD, and other disorders. Dr. Bal Nandra, M.D., who received his trained from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has 20 years of experience in a clinical environment, is the leader of a team of health professionals in the IV ketamine clinic. His team of health professionals is made up of licensed therapists and technicians who work with registered nurses who are knowledgeable and experienced in ketamine infusion; mental health professionals; and primary care physicians, who ensure optimized treatment and continuity of care.

Those who would like to know more about IV ketamine therapy as a possible treatment for anxiety and other mental health disorders and also in getting the latest news about this can check out the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

