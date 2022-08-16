Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%: Straits Research

The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.

Epigenomic and Genomic Research and Increased Cloud-Based Data Processing Drives the Global Market

Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to examine patterns in epigenomic and genomic data associated with various biological processes. Knowledge storage, management, and retrieval issues are expected to lead to new research and development opportunities for the industry that will lead to market expansion in the future. High-throughput sequencers necessitate LIMS, or Laboratory Information Management Systems, to manage and archive sequencing data. Precision medicine for oncology, particularly lung and breast cancers, has extensively used NGS techniques. Businesses are aggressively pursuing the market for low-cost genome sequencing methods, and as a result, this market share will only grow.

NGS data processing can benefit from cloud-based platforms, which can handle large amounts of computation. This is a direct result of obtaining the computing resources required to perform large-scale NGS data analysis is now both quick and straightforward. As a result, expanding cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for processing large amounts of NGS data is expected to drive the market. Using these platforms significantly reduces the time and effort required to process large amounts of data and will accelerate the market's growth.

Growing Volume of Genetic Data Production Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Growing demand for genetic data and falling sequencing costs are expected to boost the market. Sequencing projects are also likely to increase. As a result, innovative and efficient bioinformatics pipelines are in high demand creating tremendous opportunities. Commercial service providers would be able to build newer technologies and shorten delivery times.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.15 billion by 2030 CAGR 10.25% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, Product, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 10x Genomics Inc.,Agilent Technologies Inc.,ASURAGEN INC.,Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,DNASTAR,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Golden Helix Inc.,Illumina Inc.,Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.,Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,Partek Inc.,QIAGEN N.V.,SoftGenetics LLC,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand to Produce Genetic Data to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Research into Epigenomic and Genomic Patterns to Propel Growth

Increased Utilization of Cloud-Based Platforms for Data Processing to Foster Market Growth

Regional Analysis

North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period. It is projected that there will be a rise in the total number of research programs, a significant increase in the number of strategic partnerships, and an increase in the number of regulatory approvals granted by the FDA in the United States. It is anticipated that shifting regulations about reimbursement and utilization will further propel the adoption of genetic tests in this region.

Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the genomic data analysis and Interpretation market during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

Based on product, the services dominate the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the tertiary workflow division lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominates the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market.

North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.

, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominates the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market. North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

10x Genomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ASURAGEN INC.

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DNASTAR

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Golden Helix Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Partek Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

SoftGenetics LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc





Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market: Segmentation

By application

Functional Genomics

Real-time PCR

Transfection

SNP Analysis

Mutational Analysis

Microarray Analysis

RNA Interference

Pathway Analysis

Bead-based Analysis

Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)

Biomarker Discovery

DNA Sequencing

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)

Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)

High-Resolution Melt (HRM)

Chromatin Accessibility Assays

By Product

Products

Instruments/Systems/Software

Consumables & Reagents

Services

NGS-based Services

Core Genomics Services

Biomarker Translation Services

Computational Services

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Government Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

Jun 2022 , Agilent and Mahidol University Sign MOU for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand

, Agilent and Mahidol University Sign MOU for Science Industry Research and Development in Thailand Jun 2022, Agilent Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioinformatics Pipelines





