Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%: Straits Research
The global genomic data analysis and interpretation market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term "NGS," for "high throughput sequencing," describes a wide range of cutting-edge sequencing methods. Researchers can study biological processes in great detail thanks to the high throughput, scalability, and speed of next-generation sequencing. Understanding the complexity of genomic science that goes beyond traditional DNA sequencing methods is necessary. These higher-level requirements have been met using next-generation sequencing, which has become a popular analysis method. The scalability of next-generation sequencing allows for changing the level of precision to meet laboratory requirements, making it a digital replacement for sequence-based gene expression. Genomic testing and the use of NGS approaches necessitate the development of fast and accurate algorithms and sequencing visualization techniques that can process data more quickly.
Epigenomic and Genomic Research and Increased Cloud-Based Data Processing Drives the Global Market
Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to examine patterns in epigenomic and genomic data associated with various biological processes. Knowledge storage, management, and retrieval issues are expected to lead to new research and development opportunities for the industry that will lead to market expansion in the future. High-throughput sequencers necessitate LIMS, or Laboratory Information Management Systems, to manage and archive sequencing data. Precision medicine for oncology, particularly lung and breast cancers, has extensively used NGS techniques. Businesses are aggressively pursuing the market for low-cost genome sequencing methods, and as a result, this market share will only grow.
NGS data processing can benefit from cloud-based platforms, which can handle large amounts of computation. This is a direct result of obtaining the computing resources required to perform large-scale NGS data analysis is now both quick and straightforward. As a result, expanding cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for processing large amounts of NGS data is expected to drive the market. Using these platforms significantly reduces the time and effort required to process large amounts of data and will accelerate the market's growth.
Growing Volume of Genetic Data Production Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Growing demand for genetic data and falling sequencing costs are expected to boost the market. Sequencing projects are also likely to increase. As a result, innovative and efficient bioinformatics pipelines are in high demand creating tremendous opportunities. Commercial service providers would be able to build newer technologies and shorten delivery times.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 2.15 billion by 2030
|CAGR
|10.25% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion )
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Application, Product, End-User and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|10x Genomics Inc.,Agilent Technologies Inc.,ASURAGEN INC.,Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,DNASTAR,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Golden Helix Inc.,Illumina Inc.,Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.,Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.,Partek Inc.,QIAGEN N.V.,SoftGenetics LLC,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising Demand to Produce Genetic Data to Boost Market Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing Research into Epigenomic and Genomic Patterns to Propel Growth
Increased Utilization of Cloud-Based Platforms for Data Processing to Foster Market Growth
Regional Analysis
North America will lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period. It is projected that there will be a rise in the total number of research programs, a significant increase in the number of strategic partnerships, and an increase in the number of regulatory approvals granted by the FDA in the United States. It is anticipated that shifting regulations about reimbursement and utilization will further propel the adoption of genetic tests in this region.
Asia-Pacific will record significant growth in the genomic data analysis and Interpretation market during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Based on product, the services dominate the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
- Based on the application, the tertiary workflow division lead the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market during the forecast period.
- Based on end-users, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominates the global genomic data analysis and interpretation market.
Competitive Analysis
- 10x Genomics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- ASURAGEN INC.
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- DNASTAR
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Golden Helix Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
- Partek Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- SoftGenetics LLC
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Global Genomic Data Analysis and Interpretation Market: Segmentation
By application
- Functional Genomics
- Real-time PCR
- Transfection
- SNP Analysis
- Mutational Analysis
- Microarray Analysis
- RNA Interference
- Pathway Analysis
- Bead-based Analysis
- Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)
- Biomarker Discovery
- DNA Sequencing
- Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)
- Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)
- High-Resolution Melt (HRM)
- Chromatin Accessibility Assays
By Product
Products
- Instruments/Systems/Software
- Consumables & Reagents
Services
- NGS-based Services
- Core Genomics Services
- Biomarker Translation Services
- Computational Services
By End-use
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Academic and Government Institutes
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
