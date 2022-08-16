Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2022

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

The global ABPM devices market was valued at $84million in 2017, and is projected to reach $142 million at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

ABPM patient monitors are medical devices used to measure ambulatory blood pressure. These devices are designed to avoid the effects of white coat hypertension, hence provide accurate sleep blood pressure readings.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ABPM patient monitors market include rise in number of hypertension cases due to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes that may lead to high blood pressure. Moreover, increase in geriatric population, growth in demand of non-invasive devices for measuring blood pressure, and transformation from physician-centered to the patient-centered model fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM monitors and lack of awareness in the developing regions are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in the emerging markets, such as China and India, and increase in healthcare expenditure in the developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market by Key Players: Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Schiller AG, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.), GE Company, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation, BPL Group, Mortara Instrument, Inc., Daray Medical, Omron Healthcare Company, and Microlife Corporation.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market By Product: Arm and Wrist ABPM Devices

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

