Apheresis Market to Surpass USD 5.3 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Apheresis Market

Allied Market Research added new research on Apheresis Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Apheresis market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT.

The apheresis market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Apheresis procedures involve separation of desired components from the blood, while the remaining is either returned to the donor or the patient body. The whole blood is transformed within an instrument that is essentially designed as a centrifuge, the components of whole blood are separated. One of the separated portions is then withdrawn and the remaining components are re-transfused into the patient or donor. There are various methods such as centrifugation, membrane separation, and selective adsorption that are used for apheresis.

The key Apheresis market trends that drive the market growth include, rise in the demand for blood components across the globe, and government initiative for the blood donation camp. In addition, there is approval for apheresis treatment such as cardiac neonatal lupus, autoimmune hemolytic anemia and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis supplement the Apheresis market growth. Plasma donation treatment has increased in the treatment of burnt patients, trauma patients, and patients suffering from serious disorders or major injuries, which drives the growth of the market.

Apheresis Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Apheresis Market by Key Players: Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT.

Apheresis Market By Product: Devices, Disposable and Reagents, Software

Apheresis Market By Method: Centrifugation, Membrane Separation, Selective Adsorption

Apheresis Market By Procedure: Donor/Automated Apheresis, Therapeutic Apheresis

Apheresis Market By Component: Plasma (Plasmapheresis), Platelets (Plateletpheresis), Leukocytes (Leukapheresis or leukopheresis), Lymphocytes (Lymphopheresis or lymphapheresis), RBC's (Erythropheresis)

Apheresis Market By End Users: Blood Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

