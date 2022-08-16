5G Network Slicing Market Exhibit at a CAGR of 35.00% with Top Players | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia and More

Global 5G Network Slicing Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global 5G Network Slicing Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Global 5G Network Slicing Market Research Report’, the report is complete with elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix. The 5G Network Slicing Market report includes global market size, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region including Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Industry chain analysis, raw material, and end-user information are also incorporated in this 5G Network Slicing Market report.

Surge in the evolution of cellular network technology which has offered higher data speeds and lower latency, growing need to manage and analyse organizational data effectively and efficiently and high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of the network slicing market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the 5G network slicing market will exhibit a CAGR of 35.00% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the 5G network slicing market value, which was USD 5215.62 million would stand tall by USD 57540.82 million by 2028.

Network slicing is a type of virtual networking architecture that enables the integration of a vast number of networks on the same hardware infrastructure. In other words, network slicing enables deployment of multiple logical and partitioned networks concurrently on a common infrastructure platform. This helps in the enhancement of the network architecture principles and capabilities and improving the operational efficiency and saving a lot of time.

The major players covered in the 5G network slicing report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NTT DOCOMO, ZTE Corporation., SK TELECOM CO., LTD., Intel Corporation, Mavenir, Affirmed Networks, ARGELA., Aria Networks, BT, NEC Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telef�nica S.A., SAMSUNG, Blue Planet Geomatics, Parallel Wireless.,and Tambora Systems Pte. Ltd among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the 5G network slicing market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the earliest adoption of high speed internet and existence of an advanced IT infrastructure. Asia-Pacific will however, register the highest CAGR for this period. This is because of the growing expenditure for the development of IT infrastructure and surging number of small scale businesses.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues:

Uncertainty about the future: Our research and insights assist our clients forecast revenue compartments and growth ranges in the future. This will assist our clients in investing in or selling their assets.

Grasp market opinions: For a strategy, it is critical to have an objective understanding of market opinions. Our research provides a clear picture of market mood. We maintain this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders from each industry’s value chain.

Recognizing the most dependable investment hubs: Our analysis assesses market investment centres based on projected demand, returns, and profit margins. By using our market research, our clients may concentrate on the most important investment centres.

Identifying and assessing possible business partners: Our research and insights assist our clients in identifying business partners.

Global 5G Network Slicing Market Scope and Market Size

The 5G network slicing market is segmented on the basis of component, application area and industry vertical. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of component, the 5G network slicing market is segmented into technologies and services. Technologies segment is sub-segmented into software-defined networking and network functions virtualization and cloud radio access network. Services segment is sub-segmented into professional services, integration and deployment, network testing, network planning and optimization, network orchestration, support and maintenance and consulting. Consulting segment is further bifurcated into managed services.

On the basis of application area, the 5G network slicing market is segmented into remote monitoring, real-time surveillance, supply chain management, asset management, real-time streaming, network monitoring, network function virtualization and multimedia.

On the basis of industry vertical, the 5G network slicing segment is sub-segmented into manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, media and entertainment, BFSI, public safety, agriculture and others.

The 5G Network Slicing Market SWOT is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

An Overview of the Global 5G Network Slicing Market Industry

Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions

Consumption in Different Regions

Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type

Analysis of the Global 5G Network Slicing Market by Applications

Global 5G Network Slicing Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures 5G Network Slicing Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel

Market Trends

Research Findings and Conclusions on the Global 5G Network Slicing Market

Data Source and Methodology

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global 5G Network Slicing Market:

Q 1. Ahead of 2022, which region offers the most lucrative open doors for the market?

Q 2. What are the business threats, as well as the impact of the most recent scenario on market growth and estimation?

Q 3. In terms of applications, types, and areas, what are the most promising, high-development possibilities for the Global 5G Network Slicing Market?

Q 4.What segments of the 5G Network Slicing Market are attracting the most attention in 2022 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the major participants in the 5G Network Slicing Market, both now and in the future?

Customization Options:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

