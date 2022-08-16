With 9.1% CAGR, Enterprise Data Management Market Size Worth USD 130.6 Billion by 2028 – Global Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[211+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Enterprise Data Management Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow over USD 130.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately9.1%between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Talend, SAP SE, Symantec, Ataccama, Cloudera Inc., Informatica, Mindtree Limited, Qlik, EnterWorks Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MapR, MuleSoft LLC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Zaloni Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Actian, and Others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Enterprise Data Management Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at around USD 77.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 130.6 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What is Enterprise Data Management? How big is the Enterprise Data Management Industry?

Market Overview:

The ability of a company to successfully store, incorporate, disseminate, and generate data for organizational processes, organizations, and applications that demand accurate and timely data delivery is known as enterprise data management (EDM). When it comes to applications and processes that rely on the consumption of data sets to finish business transactions or other operations, EDM frequently addresses the issue of sending various datasets. EDM covers circumstances where people inside an enterprise model handle, store, and source data independently.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 77.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 130.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Talend, SAP SE, Symantec, Ataccama, Cloudera Inc., Informatica, Mindtree Limited, Qlik, EnterWorks Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, MapR, MuleSoft LLC., Amazon Web Services Inc., Zaloni Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Actian, and Others Key Segment By Components, Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Growth

Uncoordinated approaches may result in data conflicts and differences in quality that reduce the reliability of the data utilized for reporting and other operations. Data is automatically gathered by enterprise data management from enterprise systems, applications, and third-party cloud providers. To offer end users high-quality information or to increase data quality, the data is examined for consistency and integrity after being received. Enterprise data management is the process of removing context from massive amounts of data so that it may be linked and interpreted strategically. Either organizing or destroying the data is an option.

The main development drivers of the enterprise data management market are the desire to reduce the total cost of data ownership and the expanding need for data management in businesses as a crucial requirement for business continuity. Enterprise data management solutions are being implemented more successfully due to the active development of data management strategies across numerous industries and initiatives to maintain data security. As this approach contributes to developing a procedure for extracting pertinent insights from unstructured or redundant data, the need for consumer enterprise data management is anticipated to expand. It aids in the coordination of data management among organizational departments. Businesses are expected to place a higher emphasis on securing timely and accurate information, increasing demand for EDM solutions. Growing worries regarding data security will probably put a cap on market expansion during the projection period.

Enterprise Data Management Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, a wide variety of industries around the world are experiencing disruptions. There are now a few challenges being faced by the sector. The production of enterprise data management software is currently moving at a more leisurely pace. In addition, there are currently many difficulties associated with the introduction of enterprise data management systems. The rate of deployment is being slowed down by lockdowns as well as international limits. The demand in this industry is impacted, much like it is in other industries.

There are currently remote workers employed by many organizations. The rise of the work-from-home environment is having a negative impact on the rate at which organizations adopt new technologies. SME demand is dropping in the market for enterprise data management. The main system and the enterprise system are often connected to one another. In the years to come, a significant number of markets will continue to be run remotely.

Enterprise Data Management Market: SegmentationAnalysis

The global enterprise data management market is segregated based on components, industry vertical, deployment mode, organization size, and region.

Based on components, the market is divided into software, services, professional services, consulting, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. In 2021, the software segment's revenue share was above 76.4 percent, which was the highest. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into healthcare and life science, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, telecom and information technology (IT), retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others (research, education, travel and hospitality, and real estate). In 2021, the BFSI segment was predicted to grow at a noteworthy rate.

Based on deployment mode, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premises. In 2021, the on-premise market had a revenue share of above 45%. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprise sector held the largest market share, 67.3%, in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Enterprise Data Management market include -

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Talend

SAP SE

Symantec

Ataccama

Cloudera Inc.

Informatica

Mindtree Limited

Qlik

EnterWorks Inc.

GoldenSource Corporation

MapR

MuleSoft LLC.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Zaloni Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Actian

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Enterprise Data Management market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

The Enterprise Data Management market size was valued at around USD 77.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 130.6 billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

In 2021, software's segment revenue share was over 76.4% on the basis of components.

The BFSI industry is anticipated to expand significantly in 2021, according to industry vertical.

Depending on organisation size, in 2021, 67.3% of the market was controlled by big enterprise sector.

In terms of revenue in 2021, the North American market was the most financially rewarding, accounting for 37.2% of the total based on regional segment.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Enterprise Data Management industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Enterprise Data Management Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Enterprise Data Management Industry?

What segments does the Enterprise Data Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Enterprise Data Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global enterprise data management market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North American regional market was first with a 37.2 percent sales share in 2021. The expansion can be ascribed to the need for timely, accurate information and the demand for risk management solutions. Several businesses in the area, including Amazon Web Service, Oracle, and IBM, among others, place a high priority on digital transformation and are frequently regarded as early adopters of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, big data analytics, AI, and machine learning. The region's businesses' ongoing adoption of these cutting-edge technologies augurs well for expanding the local market. With the region's growing industrial verticals and big data use, the Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to have a robust CAGR of 16.5 percent over the projected year.

Additionally, it is expected that the demand for enterprise data management would increase due to the increased popularity of cloud computing and the subsequent desire to increase operational effectiveness in large businesses and SMEs. Due to the various governments in the area encouraging software companies to produce free and open-source software for managing and remotely accessing a vast number of data, the need for EDM solutions is anticipated to rise during the projected time.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, IQGeo, a provider of geospatial productivity and collaboration software for the utility and telecommunications industries, announced the commercial availability of its new Network Manager Electric and Network Manager Gas software products. These products offer the most flexible and effective planning, design, and workflow solutions in the market since they are fully designed for the requirements of electric and gas network operators.

In July 2021, Informatica announced the availability of its Intelligence Data Management Cloud (IDMC) on Azure for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. As part of the company's efforts to double down on cloud business growth in the region, the solution is the first end-to-end AI-powered cloud platform offering accessible on Microsoft Azure Southeast Asia region for APAC customers.

The global Enterprise Data Management market is segmented as follows:

By Components

Software

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare and Life science

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (I.T.)

Retail and Consumer goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others (education, travel, real estate, hospitality, and research)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Components, Industry Vertical, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

