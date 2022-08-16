3D Printing Software and Services Market Size is projected to reach USD 82.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7%: Straits Research

The global 3D printing software and services market size was valued at USD 14.98 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 82.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the most dominant in the global 3D printing software and services market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advancements in this sector are primarily responsible for the advancement of 3D printing technology. The 3D printing software and services industry includes a wide range of participants, including software developers, service providers, manufacturers of materials, and end-users. The most commonly used term to describe 3D printing in industrial settings is "additive manufacturing" (AM). Additive manufacturing creates the final product using computer software and 3-D printing technology by stacking materials on top of one another to produce a three-dimensional object. The last step is implementing this procedure in various business verticals per their specific needs. Prototyping, designing the structure and end products, modeling, and speeding up the time it takes to bring new products to market are all advantages of 3D printing. As a result, production costs have been reduced significantly, allowing manufacturers to offer better products at lower prices.





Demand from Manufacturing Sectors, Development of Individualized 3D Printing Products, Government Initiatives, and R&D Investments Drives the Global Market

The market for three-dimensional printing-related software and services is expanding due to the growing use of technology across various industries. As a result of the market's evolution in the industry, automation is becoming increasingly common in manufacturing sectors. Manufacturing firms will increase their investment in this area because it lowers costs by reducing the need for labor and because it can produce goods close to home. The ability to create complex designs, quick manufacturing, and shorter development times and costs contribute to the product's current market demand.

3D printing can help manufacture final products in many end-use verticals. Professional environments benefit monetarily and operationally from this technology's improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Customers gravitate toward individualized, cost-effective products and solutions, and automation is growing in many business sectors. 3D Printing is widely used in industry to improve product manufacturing and reduce time to market . The industrial sector has shown the most interest in adopting 3D printing technology, resulting in the largest market share for industrial 3D printers over the forecast period. During the forecast period, additive manufacturing will advance.

Growing Easy-to-use Software Create Tremendous Opportunities

Increasing 3D printing in the aerospace industry to produce vehicle bodies, seats, engine parts, and rotor blades drives the aerospace segment of the 3D printing software and services market. 3D design software users can create any size or shape of the product. This software can be used for 3D modeling and visualizing, engineering, drawing, interior design, and other tasks. Print-on-demand services allow users to outsource 3D printing, eliminating the need to buy and install a printer. Manufacturing companies will invest more because it reduces labor costs and can produce goods locally. These possibilities include supply chain reorganization, product design and development, and customization services.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 82.12 billion by 2030 CAGR 23.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Technology, End-Use and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors 3D Systems Inc.,Artec 3D,Autodesk Inc.,and Digital Mechanics,AB OC Oerlikon Management AG,Dassault Systèmes,Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation,Imaginarium,Materialize NV,Organovo Holdings Inc.,Prodways Technologies,Proto Labs Inc.,PTC Inc.,Sciaky Inc.,Sculpteo,Shapeways Inc.,Stratasys Ltd.,VoxelJet AG,Trimble Inc.,Star Rapid,Siemens Digital Industries Software,Xometry Inc.,Desktop Metal Inc.,Castor Technologies Ltd.,Axial3D,Nano Dimension. Key Market Opportunities Production of Easy-to-Use Software to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Rising Demand from Different Manufacturing Sectors to Impede the Market Growth

Increasing Government Initiatives and Research and Development Investments

Regional Analysis

North America is the most dominant in the global 3D printing software and services market during the forecast period. The most significant proportion of the market's total revenue was generated in North America. Because of the widespread adoption of 3D printers in numerous industries for 3D designing, 3D modeling, and 3D manufacturing. Manufacturers in this region are being prompted to pursue technological improvements and adopt new technologies due to government funding and other encouraging initiatives currently being undertaken in this region.





Key Highlights

The global 3D printing software and services market was valued at USD 14.98 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 101.59 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 14.98 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 101.59 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). It is anticipated that the functional models/functional prototyping/research models segment will constitute the most extensive application during the period, based on application.

Based on the software , the market for software that allows users to design in 3D is anticipated to represent the largest segment of the software market during the forecast period.

, the market for software that allows users to design in 3D is anticipated to represent the largest segment of the software market during the forecast period. Based on the services , it is anticipated that the print-on-demand segment will represent the most significant portion of the services segment.

, it is anticipated that the print-on-demand segment will represent the most significant portion of the services segment. Based on the end-user industry, the aerospace sector is anticipated to be the end-use industry that will generate the most revenue.





Competitive Analysis

Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market: Segmentation

By Component

3D Printers

3D Printing Software

Services

3D Printing Services

Consulting Services

Support Services

By Technology

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Digital Light Processing

By Application

Prototypes

Tools & Fixtures

Production Parts

By Industry

Automotive

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace & Aeronautics

Consumer Goods

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022, 3D Systems Revolutionizes Production with the Introduction of the SLA 750 – the Fastest Stereolithography Printer.

March 2022, 3D Systems & Dussur Created Joint Venture to Expand Additive Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia.

February 2022, 3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Entered a Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry.

, 3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Entered a Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry. April 2022, 3D Systems Revolutionizes Production with the Introduction of the SLA 750 – the Fastest Stereolithography Printer.





News Media

3D Printing to Boost Plastic Consumption in Aircraft Manufacturing

3D Printing Medical Devices to Revolutionize the Medical Industry



