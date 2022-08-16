Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size is projected to reach USD 57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%: Straits Research

The virtual desktop infrastructure market size was valued at USD 11.92 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 57.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe has the second-largest share in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A data center can run and maintain a desktop operating system using Virtual Desktop Infrastructure , a desktop virtualization technology. The virtual desktop image is delivered over the network to an endpoint device, allowing the user to interact with the operating system and apps as if they were running locally. An endpoint can be a standard PC, a thin client, or a mobile device. Enterprises worldwide are increasingly adopting modern-workplace solutions to stay ahead and work smarter, not harder, in a scenario where digital transformation has become a key to future-proofing businesses. Virtual desktops, cloud services, web services, and secure remote access, among other modern workplace solutions, enable businesses to scale their remote working facilities instantly and securely, allowing them to adapt to this rapid increase in remote workers.

Shifting to a virtual desktop has several benefits, including a more seamless and collaborative working environment regardless of location. Employees can access apps, files, data, and communications through a secure desktop that combines IaaS and PaaS. The most crucial advantage of virtual desktop infrastructure is the system's security, data, and contacts. Advances in virtual desktop infrastructure technology have been critical in keeping enterprise IT operations competitive and efficient. Supporting hybrid systems, simplifying management, improving end-to-end security, serving as a trusted digital foundation for modern architecture, and improving user experience are just a few benefits.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market/request-sample





Implementation of BYOD Policies in Organizations and Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Bring-Your-Own-Device and corporate-owned personally-enabled devices are driving virtual desktop infrastructure adoption in the IT and telecom industries . Furthermore, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure increases as the mobile workforce grows. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is increasingly used by businesses to manage IT consumerization and cost control. Businesses are developing advanced virtualized desktop infrastructure.

When combined with encryption in transit and encryption at rest, the DaaS environment ensures data security. Businesses are also moving to virtualized systems, which reduce the perimeter of exposure by storing data in a secure data center rather than on a hard drive on a traditional end-user device, as endpoint vulnerabilities become more pervasive. As a result, certain virtual desktop infrastructure benefits contribute to market growth.

Rising Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Create Tremendous Opportunities

In recent years, virtual desktop infrastructure technology has grown in popularity and market prominence. Technological advancements have played a critical role in keeping enterprise IT operations competitive and efficient. By supporting hybrid systems, simplifying management, improving end-to-end security, serving as a trusted digital foundation for modern architecture, and enhancing user experience. SMEs are still in the early stages of implementing cutting-edge technology solutions like virtual desktop infrastructure. As a result, SMEs represent a critical growth opportunity for players in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 57.91 billion by 2030 CAGR 19.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Application, Type and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors NComputing Inc. (US),Citrix Systems Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), RedHat Inc (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), VMware Inc.(US), Oracle Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Evolve IP LLC. (US) Key Market Opportunities Rising Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Bring-Your-Own-Device and Corporate-Owned Personally Enabled Devices to Drive Market

Growing Advantages of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to Foster Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market





Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market and is expected to keep its lead throughout the evaluation period. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is growing due to many key players and the expanding industrial sector.

Europe has the second-largest share in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market during the forecast period. The virtual desktop infrastructure market share is growing due to the rapid adoption of bring-your-own-desktop policies and the growing penetration of smartphones in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France's largest markets are expected to have significant shares in the regional market.





The global virtual desktop infrastructure market’s major key players are



NComputing Inc. (US)

Citrix Systems Inc (US)

Cisco Systems Inc.(US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

RedHat Inc (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

VMware Inc.(US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Evolve IP LLC. (US)

Parallels International GmbH (Germany)

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation





Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Retail and Manufacturing

By Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Component Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Software Market Size & Forecast Service Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast IT and Telecommunication Market Size & Forecast Media and Entertainment Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Component By Application Canada By Component By Application Mexico By Component By Application Latin America By Component By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Component By Application France By Component By Application U.K. By Component By Application Italy By Component By Application Spain By Component By Application Rest of Europe By Component By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Component By Application China By Component By Application Australia By Component By Application India By Component By Application South Korea By Component By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Component By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Component By Application South Africa By Component By Application Kuwait By Component By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Component By Application Company Profile NComputing Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Citrix Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Cisco Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market/toc





Market News

Venice, ITALY – April 2022 – Cisco collaborated with Veny to project a "living laboratory" that will examine every aspect of hybrid work. The group will examine how people's work expectations have changed and how individuals, groups, and organizations can collaborate more effectively, attract new talent, and connect with their communities.





News Media

Why Metaverse Is The Next Big Thing In Virtual Reality?

Virtual Reality to Reach USD 30 Billion by 2026?





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Virtual Reality Market : Information by Device Type (Head-Mounted Display), Application (Consumer), Technology (Non-Immersive, Semi and Fully Immersive) and Region — Forecast till 2029

Virtual Cards Market : Information by Type (B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards), Application (Consumer, Business), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Virtual Meeting Software Market : Information by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Education), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Military Simulation & Virtual Training Market : Information by Platform Type (Flight, Vehicle), Application (Ground, Air), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market : Information by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), Technology (Text-To-Speech, Speech Recognition), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.





Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com