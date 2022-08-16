Boscola Secures $100,000 State Grant for Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center

Bethlehem, August 16, 2022 − State Senator Lisa Boscola today announced today that she has secured a $100,000 state grant for the Palmer Youth Center Project to assist with the completion of the Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center, a new two-story facility to be used for increased programming needs in Palmer Township.

“The Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center will be a tremendous asset for the Palmer Township community to meet the need for additional space to provide recreational, educational and cultural programs for those who live and work in Palmer,” Boscola stated. “State funding to aid in the replacement of the old one-story fieldhouse into a two-story youth center and community building will play a pivotal role in moving this critical community development project forward.”

“The Palmer Youth Center Project is extremely grateful to Senator Boscola for her assistance in obtaining this grant,” stated David Colver, President of the Palmer Youth Center Project. “The Palmer Kiwanis Youth Center will offer a positive impact on our youth, seniors and members of the community when completed.”

The $2 million project consists of replacing the one-story Palmer Athletic Fieldhouse, which was built in 1960’s with story building, with two story structure exceeding 8600 square feet. The first floor will be used for Palmer Township Athletic Association activities and the second story will include a nearly 3000 square foot community room, a meeting room and kitchen area that can be used by community-based organizations.

The Palmer Youth Center Committee is a collaborative effort with members representing the Palmer Kiwanis, the Palmer Business, Industrial, and Professional Association, the Palmer Township Athletic Association, and the Palmer Township Recreational Board.

