KMK Names Shanique Turner as Director of Market Research

I believe that healthcare innovation does not stop with medical science, but that it is also vital for its branding, access, and coverage.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce they have named Shanique Turner as their new Director of Market Research, effective July 2022. She will be working alongside Market Research Principal Dan DeSantis to build and nurture client partnerships, provide leadership to project teams, drive business development efforts in both new and established accounts, and support the development and commercialization of new KMK products and services.
Shanique has over seven years of industry expertise across the complete product and commercialization lifecycle, most recently as a Consultant at Eversana Management Consulting, a life science consulting firm. This was preceded by almost five years at Branding Science, a behavioral science-driven primary market research company where, as a Research Manager, she ensured the effective functioning of several global and US-only projects simultaneously and played a key role in the development of junior employees.
“I'm excited to work with the outstanding team at KMK who, over the years, have provided creative solutions to numerous pharmaceutical companies and have consistently exceeded their client's expectations." says Shanique. "I believe that healthcare innovation does not stop with medical science, but that it is also vital for its branding, access, and coverage. I'm delighted to work with KMK to deliver advanced patient-centric solutions to our clients that address the needs of both internal and external stakeholders."
Shanique has extensive experience supporting clients with a variety of commercial insights and analytical needs, providing strategic consulting in launch planning, pricing and market access, and pre and post-launch primary market research. She has executed countless research projects assisting biopharma companies of all sizes in solving challenges across numerous therapy areas, specializing specifically in Oncology, Immunology, CVD and Cognitive Health.
Shanique holds a BA in Biochemistry from Vassar College. She credits her dedication to healthcare research and problem-solving to her time of service at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY which solidified her commitment to healthcare treatment and access.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
KMK recently launched their on-demand biopharma commercial SME network, KMK Star Alliance, which allows you to quickly and easily engage with experts from throughout the industry at the click of a button. The network is made up of top-tier executives with experience in Market Access, Commercialization & Marketing, Insights & Analytics, IT, Learning & Development, and more.
