Cellular M2M Market Size Worth $83.23 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 23.2%

Cellular M2M Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cellular M2M market based on service, application, end-user, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellular M2M market size generated $10.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $83.23 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2030. In-depth information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market is offered in the report.

Major market players such as - KORE Wireless Group, AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Telefónica, S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A.,Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd.

Robust applications of cellular M2M, improvement in global cellular network connectivity, and increase in its use are the factor driving the global cellular M2M market growth. Growth in popularity of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and increased asset monitoring needs after COVID-19 pandemic will open many doors of opportunities to the market players.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, followed by Europe and North America, holding around half of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, manufacturing accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the transportation and logistics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the services, the connectivity services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cellular M2M market. However, the managed services segment is expected to lead the market with the manifestation of the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Social distancing norms and self-isolation policies were enforced in countries across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing enterprises to limit their operations or shut them completely.

• The world embraced the remote working culture, boosting the penetration of cellular M2M communication solutions.

• During this pandemic, industries suffered from a shortage of on-site workers, which declined productivity and efficiency in many sectors.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

