Antifungal Drugs Market To Hit $25.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%

Antifungal Drugs Market Research

Antifungal drugs market size was valued at $16.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in prevalence of fungal infection, rise in awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections, and increase in demands of generic drugs are the major factors that drive the market growth.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Which is the key factors driving the Antifungal Drugs Market?

A. Rise in incidence of fungal and nosocomial infections and increase in R&D investment by market players for launch of antifungal drugs are few major factors driving the growth of the market.

There are various types of fungi available in the environment, out of which, few types of fungi can cause severe infection and illness to humans. For instance, the fungal infection can lead to fungal pneumonia, candidiasis, mucormycosis, and more diseases that can even result to death in rare cases. Antifungal drugs are medications for the treatment of such fungal infections. It can fight a fungal infection without damaging human body cells because it targets structures that are necessary in fungal cells i.e. the fungal cell membrane and the fungal cell wall.

the global Antifungal Drugs Market generated $16.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $25.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidences of fungal and nosocomial infections, surge in initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about myriad of fungal infections, and growth in prevalence of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. Furthermore, upsurge in number of drug approvals provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global anti-fungal drugs market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global antifungal drugs market.

India contributed to approximately 71% of the global cases of mucormycosis in patients with COVID-19. Rise in cases of mucormycosis infectious disease had increased the usage of anti-fungal drugs.

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, which causes fungal infection are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global anti-fungal drugs market during the forecast period.

Moreover, development of pharmaceutical industries and improvement in healthcare spending are anticipated to drive the growth of the anti-fungal drugs market. In addition, Fungal Genetic Resource of India (FUNGEN) was engaged in training graduate student mycologists in colleges and universities in isolation techniques, and operating on a crowdsourcing model with “mini-collections” developed at participating centers to provide awareness about fungus, the diseases caused by them, and the treatments. Hence, such robust initiatives taken by nongovernmental organizations are expected to fuel the market growth.

Based on dosage forms, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

India Antifungal Drugs Market

The rise in awareness toward personal care drives the antifungal drugs market growth in India. In addition, India provides a tropical environment for breeding of diverse types of fungi, and therefore provides a lot of opportunities to the pharmaceutical vendors to keep the drug market flooded with various anti-fungal drugs. Hence, the antifungal drugs market is expected to flourish in the near future in India.

Leading players of the global antifungal drugs market analyzed in the research include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories., GlaxosmithKlinePlc, AstellasPharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and MerzPharma.

