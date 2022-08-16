Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Is Projected To Reach $18.4 Billion By 2030 | At A CAGR Of 8.3%

The electrocardiograph (ECG) market generated $8.3 billion in 2020, & is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrocardiograph (ECG) market generated $8.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in R&D activities, new product development, and innovations in designing electrocardiographs drive the growth of the global electrocardiograph (ECG) market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and lack of skilled professionals restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The visits to healthcare facilities such as clinics and hospitals for consulting and treatment of conditions that require electrocardiographs reduced due to closure of many clinics with lockdown and measures taken to avoid cross-contamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many hospitals shifted their staff to take care of Covid-infected patients and postponed many non-elective surgeries. This led to reduced revenue for the electrocardiograph (ECG) market worldwide.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) is a device that records surface potentials associated with the electrical activity of heart. The surface potentials are conducted to instrument by metal contacts called electrodes, which are fixed to various parts of the body. Electrodes are attached to four limbs and over the heart.

Main Drivers and Barriers:

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to assist readers in understanding general development. In addition, the report includes restraints and challenges that can serve as stumbling blocks in the path of players. This will help users to make meticulous and business-related informed decisions. Experts also focused on the upcoming business prospects.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Electrocardiograph (ECG) market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Electrocardiograph (ECG) market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Electrocardiograph (ECG) market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Electrocardiograph (ECG) market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Segments and Sub-segments:

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Key Players: NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, OSI SYSTEMS FUKUDA DENSHI CO LTD., OPTO CIRCUITS LIMITED, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE (KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.), SCHILLER AG, GE HEALTHCARE (GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY), JOHNSON AND JOHNSON, MORTARA INSTRUMENT, INC., MEDTRONIC PLC, MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product: Resting Electrocardiograph (ECG), Stress Electrocardiograph (ECG), Holter Monitors, Others

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Others, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Lead Type: Single Lead ECG, 2 Lead ECG, 3 Lead ECG, 6 Lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG

