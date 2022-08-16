Florida PSC Hears from Florida Rural Water Association about Big Challenges of Small Systems



TALLAHASSEE — Florida Public Service Commissioners today heard from the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) on challenges facing the state’s small water utilities and how FRWA assists them in delivering quality water to their customers’ taps.

“Water utilities rely on their infrastructure and water treatment facilities to provide customers with safe drinking water,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay. “The FRWA continues to work with many of the state’s small public water and wastewater utilities to help ensure system reliability in every phase of their operations.” Gary Williams, FRWA’s Executive Director, discussed the challenges member utilities face, including aging infrastructure, increasingly stringent environmental regulations, and lack of financial resources and technical expertise. FRWA provides technical assistance and training to member water utilities and maintenance providers. They also have ten professional water field personnel (“circuit riders”) that provide onsite assistance with water treatment, distribution, quality, and compliance issues. Water equipment—such as chlorine meters, fire hydrant gauges, backflow test kits, and ground penetrating radar units—is also available to members at no charge. The Commission also discussed the recent implementation of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This federally funded program assists low-income-qualified families with water and wastewater costs. Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is the administrator of LIHWAP. Information regarding the LIHWAP program can be found on DEO’s website. About the Florida Rural Water Association FRWA was originally formed for the benefit of small water and wastewater systems throughout Florida. It now serves all systems, large and small, as a nonprofit professional association. Its primary purpose is to assist water and wastewater systems with every phase of their operations. FRWA active members consist of public water and wastewater systems, such as counties, municipalities, associations, districts, mobile home parks, schools, and authorities. For more information, visit https://www.frwa.net/about-frwa. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.