Smart Agriculture Market Size, Application, Regional Outlook, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2028

Smart Agriculture Market

Smart Agriculture Market is Expected to Expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.60% over the Forecast Period of 2021 to 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international Smart Agriculture Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Smart Agriculture Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Smart Agriculture Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing the winning Smart Agriculture Market analysis report.

To organize such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming. Moreover, market drivers and market restraints assessed in Smart Agriculture Market research report makes attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage.

Smart agriculture market size is valued at USD 11,201.2 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.60% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The high adoption of advanced technologies in agriculture is the factor for the smart agriculture market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Get Sample PDF with Detailed Analysis NOW! https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-agriculture-market

Smart agriculture is a process of performing agricultural activities using advanced technologies. Also the smart agriculture is an innovative way of carrying out farming activities by dropping human efforts and by making utmost utilization of the available resources.

The smart agriculture market is likely to gain growth, due to the high adoption of advanced technologies such as IOT and AI in aquaculture farms. Also the growing prominence on tumbling management cost by adopting advanced livestock monitoring products and rising focus of farmers on livestock monitoring and disease detection are expected to drive the market for smart agriculture over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover factors such as increasing income levels and demand for protein-rich aqua food, increasing pressure on food supply system owing to rapidly growing population as well as the rising use of modern technologies in agriculture farms are the key determinants fueling the growth of the target market. However, high upfront cost for deployment of modern agricultural equipment and largely fragmented agriculture industry will curb the growth of the smart agriculture market in the above mentioned forecast period. Also the rising focus on incorporation of smartphones with agricultural hardware and software applications are also projected to thrust the use of smart agriculture in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the smart agriculture report are Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V., AgJunction, Raven Industries, Inc., Precision Planting LLC., SemiosBio Technologies Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, The Climate Corporation, Topcon, Trimble Inc., CropZilla, Certhon, DeLaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, Auroras s.r.l., AgriData Incorporated, Deere & Company, Aker Technologies, Inc., and Grownetics, Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Global Smart Agriculture Market Scope and Market Size

Smart agriculture market is segmented on the basis of agriculture type, solution, offering and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of agriculture type, the smart agriculture market is segmented into precision farming, precision forestry, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, precision aquaculture and others. Precision aquaculture is further segmented into smart feeding systems, monitoring and control systems, underwater remotely operated vehicles and others.

Based on solution, the smart agriculture market is segmented into network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management and others

Based on offering, the smart agriculture market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into automation and control systems and sensing and monitoring devices. Automation and control systems are further sub-segmented into displays, guidance and steering systems, GPS/GNSS devices, drones/UAVs, irrigation controllers, handheld mobile devices/handheld computers, flow and application control devices and others. Sensing and monitoring devices are further sub-segmented into yield monitors, soil sensors, water sensors, climate sensors and others. Software is further segmented into web based and cloud based. Services have further been segmented into system integration and consulting, support and maintenance, connectivity services, managed services and professional services

The smart agriculture market is also segmented on the basis of application into yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, farm labor management, financial management, feeding management, milk harvesting, breeding management, fish tracking and fleet navigation, water quality management, HVAC management and others.

Smart Agriculture Market Country Level Analysis

Smart agriculture market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, agriculture type, solution, offering and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart agriculture market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America leads the smart agriculture market because of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in agricultural activities in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing global food demand and growing awareness regarding smart agriculture practices in this particular region.

The country section of the smart agriculture market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

For Inquiry or Customization in Research Report Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-smart-agriculture-market

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Smart Agriculture Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Smart Agriculture market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Smart Agriculture Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Smart Agriculture Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Smart Agriculture Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Smart Agriculture market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Smart Agriculture Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Smart Agriculture Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Smart Agriculture Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Smart Agriculture Market.

Smart Agriculture Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Smart Agriculture Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Smart Agriculture.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Smart Agriculture.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Smart Agriculture.

Different types and applications of Smart Agriculture, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global of Smart Agriculture market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2022 to 2028 of Smart Agriculture.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Smart Agriculture.

SWOT analysis of Smart Agriculture.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Smart Agriculture.

Directly Purchase Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-smart-agriculture-market

Top Trending Reports by DBMR:

Global Bamboos Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bamboos-market

Global Plant Breeding and Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-breeding-and-clustered-regularly-interspaced-short-palindromic-repeats-crispr-market

Global Spinach Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spinach-market

Global Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-collar-tag-for-cow-market

Global Sericulture Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sericulture-market

Global Drones for Livestock Management Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drones-for-livestock-management-market

Global Black Soldier Fly Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-black-soldier-fly-market

Global Genotyping for Agricultural Biotechnology Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-genotyping-for-agricultural-biotechnology-market

Global Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-water-soluble-vitamin-and-mineral-feed-supplements-market

Global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-grain-and-seed-cleaning-equipment-market

Global Squid Oil Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-squid-oil-market

Global Logging While Drilling Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-logging-while-drilling-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.