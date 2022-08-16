Solid Tumour Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 40 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%: Straits Research

The global solid tumor testing market size was valued at USD 23.65 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 40.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to lead the global solid tumor testing market during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Tumors Form when cancerous tissues accumulate. Solid tumors are not cystic or liquid. Depending on their characteristics, solid tumors can be benign or malignant. Solid tumor treatment requires coordination among surgeons, radiologists, radiation specialists, oncologists, and others. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery are the primary treatments for most solid tumors. Solid tumors contain cancer cells, cancer stem cells, connective-tissue cells, and immune cells, and the location of a tumor determines whether it is benign or malignant.

Chemotherapy is mainly combined with surgery and radiation for solid tumors. Solid tumor therapies treat lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, and cervical cancers. The global oncology market shows solid tumor therapies are the most effective anti-cancer treatments.





Increased Spending on Research and Development and Healthcare Infrastructure Drives the Global Market

Rising healthcare costs, which improve the industry's infrastructure, also impact solid tumor market growth. Several government organizations are increasing funding for healthcare infrastructure, which will affect market dynamics. Increasing public and private initiatives to raise awareness and demand for effective chemotherapeutic agents will grow the solid tumors market. Sedentary lifestyles and multiple solid tumor cases also contribute to market growth. Increasing discretionary income and the older adult population is expected to boost the market growth.

Growing Research in Healthcare Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Additionally, more research and development activities have been happening on the market. The solid tumors market is expected to grow due to increased investment in advanced technologies and the number of new markets. Increasing public and private efforts to raise awareness and growing demand for highly effective chemotherapeutic agents will provide great opportunities in the market for solid tumors.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 40.64 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.2% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Cancer Type, End-User and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, 20/20 Gene Systems Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Avant Diagnostics, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Agena Bioscience, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biocare Medical, LLC. Key Market Opportunities Rising Number of Research and Development Projects to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increase in the Prevalence of Various Cancer Types to Impede the Market Growth

Increased Spending on Research and Development to Drive Market

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global solid tumor testing market during the forecast period, because of the growing incidence of solid tumors in this region and the rapid development of new technologies for their treatment. In addition, increasing expenditures on healthcare and the presence of major key players are expected to propel the market's growth rate further.





Key Highlights

The global solid tumor testing market was valued at USD 23.65 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 40.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type, this market will be divided into categories such as Genetic Testing and Conventional Testing. Genetic Testing is anticipated to grow at the most rapid rate during the forecast period.

this market will be divided into categories such as Genetic Testing and Conventional Testing. Genetic Testing is anticipated to grow at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Based on the application , the market can be divided into two main types: Вrеаѕt Саnсеr, Сеrvісаl Саnсеr, Рrоѕtаtе Саnсеr, Lung Саnсеr, аnd Соlоrесtаl Саnсеr. Breast cancer will lead to the global solid tumor market.

, the market can be divided into two main types: Вrеаѕt Саnсеr, Сеrvісаl Саnсеr, Рrоѕtаtе Саnсеr, Lung Саnсеr, аnd Соlоrесtаl Саnсеr. Breast cancer will lead to the global solid tumor market. Based on the end-user , the market can be divided into hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Research Institutions. Hospitals will dominate the global solid tumor market.

, the market can be divided into hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Research Institutions. Hospitals will dominate the global solid tumor market. North America is expected to lead the global solid tumor testing market during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

20/20 Gene Systems Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Biocare Medical, LLC.





Global Solid Tumor Testing Market: Segmentation

By Type

Genetic testing

Conventional testing

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

By End-User

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Academic research institutions

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Solid Tumor Testing Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Cancer Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Breast Cancer Market Size & Forecast Lung Cancer Market Size & Forecast Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Genetic Testing Market Size & Forecast Conventional Testing Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Cancer Type By Type Canada By Cancer Type By Type Mexico By Cancer Type By Type Latin America By Cancer Type By Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Cancer Type By Type France By Cancer Type By Type U.K. By Cancer Type By Type Italy By Cancer Type By Type Spain By Cancer Type By Type Rest of Europe By Cancer Type By Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Cancer Type By Type China By Cancer Type By Type Australia By Cancer Type By Type India By Cancer Type By Type South Korea By Cancer Type By Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Cancer Type By Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Cancer Type By Type South Africa By Cancer Type By Type Kuwait By Cancer Type By Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Cancer Type By Type Company Profile Abbott Laboratories Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Agilent Technologies Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio 20/20 Gene Systems Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/solid-tumor-testing-market/toc





Market News

June 2022, Agilent Leverages NVIDIA and AWS Technology to Improve Analysis Speeds of Genomics Bioinformatics Pipelines





