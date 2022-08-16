Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market to Reach $12.59 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The rapid growth of the processed food sector with increased consumption of food & beverage, and meat products drives the growth of the cold chain logistics market in Indonesia. Based on end use industry, the meat, fish, & sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. During the pandemic, implementation of the global lockdown resulted in stringent restrictions on import & export activities for most of 2020 & few months in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market garnered $4.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $12.59 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Report (134 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4973

Indonesia’s Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.97 billion Market Size in 2031 $12.59 billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 134 Segments covered Business Type, End-use Industry, Product, and Technology. Drivers Growth of e-commerce industry in Indonesia Rise in penetration of digitalization Increase in consumption of food & beverage, and meat products Surge in number of refrigerated warehouses Opportunities Adoption of technologies Supportive government initiatives in Indonesia Restraints Lack of standardization High operational costs for cold chain logistics

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown, which resulted in stringent restrictions on import & export activities for most of 2020 & few months of 2021.

market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown, which resulted in stringent restrictions on import & export activities for most of 2020 & few months of 2021. The pandemic led to disruptions in the cold chain logistics, due to which, the demand for frozen products was also hampered.

Also, adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of cold chain logistics systems in Indonesia. Nevertheless, the market is expected to recover soon in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market based on business type, end-use industry, product, and technology. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4973

Based on business type, the cold storage segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-use industry, the meat, fish, & sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Segments including fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others are also discussed in the report.

Based on product, the refrigerators segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the air conditioning segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4973

Based on technology, EUTECTIC held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the air blown is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading market players of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market analyzed in the research include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4973





Similar Reports We Have on Cold Chain Logistics Industry:

Cold Chain Logistics Market by End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables; Bakery & Confectionary; Dairy & Frozen Desserts; Meat, Fish, & Sea Food; Drugs & Pharmaceuticals; and Others), Business Type (Warehousing and Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways and Waterways)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Cold Chain Logistics in UK Market by End User (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish, and Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Cold Chain Market by Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Type (Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Transport (Road, Rail, Waterways and Airways)), Technology (Air Blown and Eutectic) and Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat, Seafood, and Drugs & Pharmaceuticals) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Cold Chain Logistics in Europe Market by Mode of Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways), End Use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Cold Chain Logistics in Asia-Pacific Market by Business Type (Cold Storage and Cold Chain Transport), End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Product (Refrigerators and Air Conditioning), and Technology (Air Blown and Eutectic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com