Butadiene Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a highly reactive gas that is colorless and noncorrosive with a mild aromatic or gasoline-like odor at room temperature and pressure. It is produced as a by-product from ethylene & propylene manufacturing units and primarily used as a monomer for production of synthetic rubbers and plastics. It can be used as a chemical intermediate, if utilized in little amount. The resultant rubbers or plastics further find applications in automobiles, construction materials, appliance parts, computers & telecommunication equipment, protective clothing, packaging, and household articles. Butadiene-based polymers exhibit improved functionality, performance, and safety at lower costs. Derivatives of butadiene include styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), polybutadiene rubber (PBR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins (ABS), styrene butadiene latex (SB Latex), adiponitrile, nitrile rubber (NR), and others.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for butadiene & its derivatives and China is the leading consumer of the chemical. The butadiene market is expected to register substantial growth in India & China during the forecast period, attributed to increase in population, developing economies, and favorable investment policies by government to promote industrial growth. Increase in use of synthetic rubbers and polymers in various end-use industries drive the demand for butadiene. However, factors such as carcinogenic nature of butadiene and different acute & chronic harms caused by its fumes may restrain the market. Strict regulations imposed by government also restricts the growth.

The report segments the butadiene market on the basis of applications and geography. On the basis of application, the market is divided into SBR, PBR, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, SB latex, nitrile rubber, adiponitrile, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent development in this market includes production of bio-butadiene at pilot scale and bio-rubber by Versalis and Genomatica in February, 2016. INVISTA and LanzaTech also signed joint development agreement for bio-based butadiene, which expected commercialization in 2016.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BASF SE, Braskem S.A., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Eni S.P.A., Evonik Industries AG, Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Group, Ineos Group AG, JSR Corporation, and Lanxess AG are also provided in this report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends & dynamics in the global butadiene market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2014 and 2022.

Geographically, the butadiene market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. It also includes country analysis of major countries in each geographic region.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to interpret the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global butadiene market is provided.

Exhaustive analysis of the global butadiene market by application predicts the major derivative used currently along with the ones that would gain prominence in the future.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the framework.

