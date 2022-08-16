Automotive Plastics Market Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2030

Global Automotive Plastics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastics and engineered polymers are used in a wide range of automotive applications in manufacturing exterior and interior components like bumpers, doors, safety and windows, headlight, side view mirror housing, trunk lids, hoods, grilles, and wheel covers. These high-performance plastics are being used in automotive industry because of their good mechanical properties and excellent appearance. These high-performance plastics make cars more energy efficient by reducing weight, along with providing durability, corrosion resistance, toughness, design flexibility, resiliency, and high performance at a low cost.

Increased advancements in automotive industry and versatile property of plastic such as impact resistance, resistance to abrasion, scratch resistance, thermal stability, and easy moldability are the key drivers of the automotive plastics market. Stringent governmental regulations toward reducing vehicular emission has led in the shift to light weight plastics from metal. However, high cost of raw material and non-degradable nature of automotive plastics pose a threat in the growth of the automotive plastics market during the forecast period.

The report segments the automotive plastics market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, market is segmented into polypropylene, polyurethanes, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, high density polyethylene, polycarbonates, polymethyl methacrylate, polyamide, and polyethylene terephthalate. On the basis of application, the market is divided into interior, exterior, and under bonnet. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the automotive plastics market in terms of value in the year 2015.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as AkzoNobel, BASF, Bayer Material Science, Momentive, Quadrant AG, Lear Corp., Borealis, Johnson Controls, Teijin Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., and Evonik Industries are also provided in this report. In July 2016, Toray expanded the production capacity of polyphenylene sulfide, a high-performance plastic in South Korea. This expansion increased the production capacity from 8,600 tons to 16,000 tons annually by investing around $89.1 million.



Key market players within the automotive plastics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand competitive outlook of global automotive plastics market.

