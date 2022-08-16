MBD Financials secures $10M from LDA Capital to Build Photorealistic Decentralized Business District in the Metaverse

Photorealistic Metaverse Logo

SINGAPORE, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBD Financials has secured a $10M commitment from global investment group LDA Capital to build accessible and equitable financial services in the Metaverse . The capital will be used to accelerate product roadmap, including the launch of its NFT marketplace, the MBD governance token, and digital identity services.The Company aims to enable individual’s financial freedom through its intuitive cross-chain metaverse. Communities, businesses, and charitable organizations will also be able to interact in a decentralized and digital world where services are available in an equitable way. MBD Financials’ easy-to-use platform eliminates barriers of entry and promotes engagement through a wide range of tools, from smartphones to VR headsets.The global metaverse market is expected to reach a valuation of $825 billion by 2030, and MBD Financials plans to make use of this growing market to reduce inequality while nurturing a profitable ecosystem. Educational tools for worldwide financial literacy and employment opportunities will be abundant inside the metaverse.“We are honored to have the support of LDA Capital as we move into the next phase of our project,” said May Mahboob, Co-Founder & President of MBD Financials. “MBD was started by people who grew up in communities where there weren't always the best opportunities. We understand what it's like to have limitations simply because of where you're born, or who you are. We believe that financial freedom is the first step to unlocking a community’s potential and are dedicated to bringing the right tools to people who deserve them. We appreciate that LDA Capital shares this belief.”About MBD Financials: MBD Financials is a cross-chain, photorealistic metaverse governed by the MBD Token. MBD’s activities include services in finance, real estate, healthcare, and entertainment, targeting traditionally underserved markets. For more information please visit: www.MBDFinancials.com ; For inquiries, please email: info@MBDFinancials.com.About LDA Capital: LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in growth stage businesses across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com ; For inquiries, please email: info@ldacap.com.

MBD Financials Video Trailer