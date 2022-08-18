Strategic Advisors, LLC. Debuts at Mobile’s Largest Business Expo August 18
The Mobile-Based Organization Brings More Than 40 Years-Experience in Public Affairs, Media Relations and Strategic Communications
We take your purpose, benchmarked by your core values, and articulate them into a strategic and tactical communications plan that propels into action and translates into success.”MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She runs international campaigns for companies like IBM, Kellogg’s and the Department of Education, but after a relocation to the Mobile area a few years ago, Judy Lane’s focus is now on helping Alabama’s economy thrive by ensuring the success of the area’s businesses. Her firm, Strategic Advisors, LLC., will make its local debut at the Mobile Chamber’s Business Expo on August 18. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center located at One Water Street.
— Judy Lane
“Alabama is one of the fastest growing economies in the country and offers tremendous opportunities whether you are a small business or a Fortune 500 Corporation,” Lane said. “Right now, many companies in the region are overwhelmed by growth and that’s where we come in and offer a network of expertise and provide end-to-end, seamless, full-service solutions. We are now helping our local businesses with the same strategic business communication integration we’ve successfully brought to some of the largest international corporations.”
In addition to Strategic Advisors, LLC., the Chamber’s Business Expo will feature more than 200 local businesses and is expected to draw a crowd of more than 2,000 attendees. The latest products, services and business resources in the region will be on display representing the health and wellness sector, finance, education, food and beverage, real estate, employment, technology and others.
“We have a broad range of industries in Mobile, and when you’re ready to go from hometown hero to international success, we are masterful at telling your story to the world,” Lane said. “We take your purpose, benchmarked by your core values, and articulate them into a strategic and tactical communications plan that propels into action and translates into success.”
Visit Strategic Advisors at booth G3 at the Mobile Chamber’s Business Expo.
About Strategic Advisors, LLC.
Strategic Advisors, LLC. partners the future by providing visionary strategic and tactical planning, corporate development, resource development, and by orchestrating national and global public affairs initiatives. With more than 40 years of experience in global corporate, agency, and consulting environments, we are masterful at translating passionate vision into clarity. We take your purpose, benchmarked by your core values, and articulate into a strategic and tactical communications plan that propels into action and translates into success. https://strategicadvisors.llc/
