Aquarium Water Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032 with High Demand for Ornamental Fish | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. aquarium water treatment market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to rising demand for cleaner and healthier fish tank options for pets. China is expected to grow at ~5.0% CAGR in the East Asia aquarium water treatment market during the evaluation period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global aquarium water treatment market is poised to reach a valuation of ~ US$ 7,320.0 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at ~ 4.0% CAGR and the market size is anticipated to reach US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032.



Aquarium fish are popular as pets due to their vividly colored, glossy scales and ease of care. Millions of homes worldwide keep aquarium fish as pets. Fish, like other animals, may have infections that can cause illnesses in humans. These bacteria have the ability to contaminate fish-infested water.

Although fish and aquarium water can transmit infections, illness caused by fish farming is uncommon. People are less likely to develop illnesses from touching, feeding, or owning aquarium fish if they take care of their fish tank on a regular basis, such as by utilizing aquarium water treatment solutions. It is set to push the global aquarium water treatment market in the next decade.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly using e-commerce platforms to buy pet care supplies such as aquarium water treatment products since they provide a large choice of products at exceptional discounts and rates.

Furthermore, e-commerce websites assist in the creation of personalized items that would meet unique needs of the client, even if the product is not accessible in brick-and-mortal stores. Leading e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon, and eBay, provide a diverse choice of fish tank care items across the globe.

Key Takeaways: Aquarium Water Treatment Market

The U.S. aquarium water treatment market is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. China is the largest market for aquarium water treatment in East Asia and is set to exhibit growth at ~5.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

CAGR from 2022 to 2032. India is expected to grow at ~4.0% CAGR over the forecast period and generate the largest aquarium water treatment market share in South Asia.

CAGR over the forecast period and generate the largest aquarium water treatment market share in South Asia. Based on end user, the private segment is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the assessment period.

By price range, the economical range segment is projected to lead the global aquarium water treatment market in the next decade in terms of share.





“Surging demand for ornamental fish is a vital factor that would drive the global aquarium water treatment market in the upcoming decade. Besides, increasing humanization of pets is anticipated to aid growth,” says a FMI analyst.

Aquarium Water Treatment Market Outlook By Category

By Product Type:

Filter

Ozone

By Form:

Flakes

Gel

Granules

Liquid

Pellets

Powder

Tablets

Others

By Purpose:

Disinfection

Purification

Improve Water Quality

Others

By Price Range:

Economical Range

Mass Range

Premium Range





By End User:

Commercial

Private

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Competitive Landscape: Aquarium Water Treatment Market

Key players operating in the global aquarium water treatment market are Tetra, Waterlife, Marukan, EHEIM, Siemens, Clear-Seal, Aqua Design Amano, Den Marketing, Resun, API, Aquaeon, GloFish, and Penn-Plax among others.

About Consumer Product Division at Future Market Insights

The consumer product team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the consumer product industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

