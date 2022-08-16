Disposable Gloves Market By Type, By Application And Form (Expected To Reach $29.80 Billion By 2030)

The disposable gloves market generated $10.24 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $29.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.78% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in concerns for safety and hygiene, advancements in technology, growth in number of end user, and increase in awareness regarding hygiene among food industry and healthcare service providers have boosted the growth of the global disposable gloves market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the market as healthcare workers involved in specimen collection were instructed to wear proper protective equipment to avoid infection.

Disposable gloves form an essential part in maintaining hygienic conditions, ensuring security of users, patients and caregivers, and safeguarding against infections. These are used while performing laboratory experiments to ensure safety of the personnel. The use of gloves minimizes possibility of infection, and pathogens. Adoption of disposable gloves has been a prerequisite for medical applications across the world. Advent of newer manufacturing technologies, increase in awareness regarding benefits of disposable gloves, and improved healthcare practices are expected to foster the market growth.

The market for disposable gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. Rise in demand for high heat resistance, chemical resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight qualities is expected to further drive R&D initiatives of the leading market players. Moreover, stringent regulations by the government for the safety of healthcare, industrial workers as well as the food safety guidelines further increases the demand for disposable gloves. Thus, growth in number of end users, such as healthcare, pharma, and food industries, is expected to supplement the disposable gloves market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on Disposable Gloves Market:

The demand for disposable gloves and personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals increased during the pandemic.

On the basis of type, the disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The nitrile gloves segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting for $3,925.28 million as they are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life. The others segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to surge in alternatives for synthetic gloves.

On the basis of application, the disposable gloves market is segmented into medical and non-medical. The medical segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting $6,026.27 million, owing to their increasing use in examination and surgical practices The non-medical segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, owing to surge in utilization of gloves among the food services to maintain food hygiene, cleanroom practices and awareness regarding the safety of workers in the industrial sector.

On the basis of form, the disposable gloves market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered. The non-powdered segment generated maximum revenue in 2019, accounting $9,868.54 million and is expected to witness highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, as they offer least chances of allergies or contamination as compared to the powdered ones and also, many countries have banned powdered gloves for medical use

On the basis of region, North America generated major revenue worth $3,992.65 million in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate the global disposable gloves market in the future. This is due to increased hygiene awareness, a rise in the risk of infections and contamination among end users, and improved safety regulations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to presence of high populace in countries such as India and China, which have a prominent prevalence rate of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, and unmet medical needs across the other developing nations as well.

Some Major Key Market Players Are:

Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit AG Holding

Sri Trang Agro Industry PCL (Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Public Company)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

