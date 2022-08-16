Rubber Gloves Market Share 2022 Trends, Demand, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Rubber Gloves Market

The global rubber gloves market reached a value of US$ 13.22 Billion in 2021. It is anticipated to reach US$ 25.72 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 11.20% to 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Rubber Gloves Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global rubber gloves market reached a value of US$ 13.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 25.72 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027.

Rubber gloves are protective covers for the hands that reduce exposure to unsafe or harmful environments. They are manufactured by dipping a metal or ceramic hand-shaped mold in a liquid compounded latex. They protect individuals from infections, greasy substances, stains, dust, and chemicals. Presently, there has been an escalating surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields, gloves, masks, and gowns, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Rubber Gloves Market Trends and Drivers:

The global rubber gloves market is primarily driven by the rising healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing awareness about personal hygiene among the masses. Additionally, the surging product adoption in the healthcare industry for protecting the hands of medical professionals from coming into direct contact with mucous membranes, urine, blood, and other body fluids is another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing product applications in the farming sector due to their water resistance, cost-effectiveness, reusability, and protective action against harmful chemicals, such as herbicides and insecticides, have catalyzed the product demand.

Besides this, the increasing usage of rubber gloves in the food industry to help protect individuals against the transfer of spicy ingredients from hands to eyes or face is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for rubber gloves in the automotive and aircraft sectors is propelling the market growth.

Other factors, including emerging applications in battery manufacturing, stringent government policies regarding industrial safety, rising consumer hygiene concerns, and increasing medical surgeries, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Rubber Gloves Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adenna LLC, Ammex Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd , Newell Brands, Shield Scientific B.V., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad and Unigloves (UK) Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

• Disposable

• Reusable

Breakup by Type:

• Powdered

• Powder Free

Breakup by Material:

• Latex

• Nitrile

• Vinyl

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Healthcare

• Food and Beverage

• Automotive

• Metal and Machinery

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

