State Auditor Blaha Releases 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report - August 16, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – At a listening session at 11:00 a.m. today, Auditor Blaha will present the 2021 Asset Forfeiture Report. The listening session will include OSA Government Information Division (data team), stakeholders, law enforcement representatives, and policy makers.

“We are seeing a decrease in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on asset forfeitures,” said Auditor Blaha.

“Last year, bipartisan legislation limiting small asset forfeitures was passed,” continued Blaha. “While this year’s data may be further evidence on why asset forfeiture reform was needed, the effect of the new legislation will not show up in this report.”

“It’s too soon to know if the legislation is making a difference,” added Blaha.

The asset forfeiture presentation will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Highlights of the report include: