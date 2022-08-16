Embankment repair Project to Begin This week on Route 14 in Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that an embankment repair project is set to begin this week on Route 14 in Canton Township, Bradford County.

Beginning Tuesday, August 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work on an embankment repair project on Route 14 between the intersections with Route 3014 (Spencer Road) and Owens Road (T-311). Motorists can expect single lane conditions controlled by a temporary traffic signal. There will also be a temporary width restriction of 11-feet.



Work on the project is expected to be completed on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Work includes placing rock protection along the adjacent stream, reconstruction of the roadway and shoulder, upgraded guide rail, and line painting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.



Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



