Public Encouraged to Learn About Open Positions at PennDOT’s Washington County Fair Booth

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has expanded its recruitment efforts to the Washington County Fair in hopes to attract new employees for this year’s Winter Maintenance Program.

PennDOT’s Winter Maintenance Program runs from September to April and has openings for:  

Those attending the Washington County Fair are encouraged to visit the PennDOT booth located near the Grandstand to learn about open positions and apply.   

Those not attending the fair and still interested in learning more about our job opportunities or to apply visit www.employment.pa.gov

Questions or help with your application please contact our Washington County Office at 724.223.4480.

Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available.  Please visit our website to learn more.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

