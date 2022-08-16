Public Encouraged to Learn About Open Positions at PennDOT’s Washington County Fair Booth

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has expanded its recruitment efforts to the Washington County Fair in hopes to attract new employees for this year’s Winter Maintenance Program.

PennDOT’s Winter Maintenance Program runs from September to April and has openings for:

Those attending the Washington County Fair are encouraged to visit the PennDOT booth located near the Grandstand to learn about open positions and apply.

Those not attending the fair and still interested in learning more about our job opportunities or to apply visit www.employment.pa.gov

Questions or help with your application please contact our Washington County Office at 724.223.4480.

Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available. Please visit our website to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

