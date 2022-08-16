TCARE Inc. Partners with Nymbl Science to Support Members and their Caregivers by Delivering a Scalable Balance Training and Fall Prevention Platform

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCARE Inc., the leading aging-in-place technology and data analytics provider in the elder care space, announces its partnership with Nymbl Science, the leading falls prevention and balance training solution for older adults. This partnership allows TCARE and Nymbl to proactively engage family caregivers and their care recipients to maintain and improve their mobility independence to age-in-place.

According to a 2020 report from AARP , there are an estimated 41.8 million caregivers in the United States. Of that, 89% are unpaid caregivers, either family or friends of the care recipient. Unpaid caregivers often report symptoms of burnout -- strained physical and mental health due to elevated stress and lack of support. Elevated levels of caregiver burnout shouldn't come as a surprise, as one in three caregivers (31.3%) provided 20 or more hours of care per week and over half (53.8%) have given care or assistance for at least 24 months, according to a report from the CDC.

The TCARE technology platform helps address this issue by identifying the root cause of a caregiver's burnout, based on its proprietary and patented protocol. This protocol allows the digital solution, in collaboration with a Certified/Licensed Care Manager, to suggest the most effective tailored intervention specific to where that caregiver is in their own unique family circumstances and situations. TCARE then leverages its closed-looped curated referral system to provide referrals at the right time and place. By measuring the outcome of each intervention, TCARE calculates the clinical and financial ROI associated with each intervention.

Nymbl Science offers a leading fall prevention and balance training solution for older adults and their caregivers. Falls are not only a top anxiety point of older adults, but also family caregivers. Caregivers can also be partners and participants in fall prevention too. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, 35% of caregivers are 65+. Therefore, empowering caregivers to improve their own mobility as well as their care recipients will help reduce placement to a LTC facility, which is mutually beneficial to both the family and health plans.

Together, TCARE Inc. and Nymbl Science share the same goal of not only delaying or diverting nursing home placement, but also driving better health outcomes, reducing claims costs by decreasing service consumption, and improving the overall quality of life for unpaid caregivers and their care recipients. "TCARE's mission is to be the one-stop-shop for aging-in-place strategies for its enterprise partners. TCARE partners with impressive evidence-based solutions that provide effective engagement with proven aging-in-place outcomes," said Ali Ahmadi, CEO of TCARE Inc. "Nymbl Science's impressive digital mobility and fall prevention platform is the most robust and effective solution we have seen in this space. Therefore, it was a natural fit for a mutual partnership to help as many families as possible. Nymbl's technology coupled with TCARE allows us to engage with diverse elder populations and expand the mission of enabling aging-in-place by eliminating a growing but preventable problem." said Mr. Ahmadi.

"We created the Nymbl program specifically to meet the primary concern of older adults: improving or maintaining their mobility so they can stay in their homes and successfully age in place. Nymbl's patented program trains balance as a reflex, so older adults learn how to recognize they are falling, and through practice, catch themselves in an instant. Older adults can access our program in the comfort of their own homes and complete their daily training in just 10 minutes a day. We've demonstrated that our program engages the right older adults who need it and successfully prevents falls, reducing cost of care," said Ed Likovich, Nymbl CEO.

Together, TCARE and Nymbl Science will continue to move towards the shared goal of empowering healthy aging-in-place by supporting caregivers at scale so they can focus on what matters most: taking care of themselves and their loved ones. Not only will this partnership scale up the positive impact on the quality of life for unpaid caregivers and their care recipients, but it will also help drive clinical and financial ROI for organizations looking to support their members and policyholders.

TCARE's technology is an award-winning, evidence-based family caregiver support solution that uses precision targeting and mapping of resources to reduce family caregiver burnout. TCARE's technology comprises state-of-the-art intelligent machine learning models, data prediction models and analytics that pull Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data creating innovative LTC, LTSS, and MA population health risk management solutions. TCARE's solution partners with LTC/LTSS/MA risk-bearing carriers to identify risk, stratify risk, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor risk of facility placement of our elder loved ones to enable aging-in-place.

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful and cost-saving for its partners and effective and engaging for older adults. This scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, a concept known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. For more information, visit www.nymblscience.com.

SOURCE TCARE