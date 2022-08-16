The Dyrt Recognized on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has been ranked for the first time on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list, which has been produced every year since 1982, represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses.

"Sometimes it feels like The Dyrt has been an overnight sensation 10 years in the making," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "Being ranked in the Inc. 5000 is a wonderful honor and further validation that our team, and our cherished community of The Dyrt campers, has done more than provide comprehensive information about campgrounds online: They've made camping more accessible to everyone who wants to enjoy the great outdoors."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The Dyrt, which was previously listed on the 2022 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, experienced 252 percent growth over those three years. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts The Dyrt in the top 0.07 percent of all privately owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

There are more than 44,000 campgrounds listed on The Dyrt, which is now home to more than 6.4 million user-generated campground reviews, photos and tips — averaging five new uploads every minute in 2021. The Dyrt is on pace for more than 30 million visits in 2022, more than double the amount from 2020.

"Like so many of the great companies on the Inc. 5000 list, The Dyrt started as one person's idea," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Sarah truly believed that The Dyrt could become the resource that campers across the country relied upon. All the time and effort that was put in from everyone — past and present — working at The Dyrt prepared us for the recent camping boom. One in five Americans go camping, and there were 8.3 million first-timers last year. We're here for all of them."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

342646@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dyrt-recognized-on-2022-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-301606579.html

SOURCE The Dyrt