Highly Regarded Pediatric Neurologist, Dr. Brian Tseng, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDA Partners' General Manager, Eric Fish, announced today that Brian Tseng, MD, PhD, a board-certified pediatric neurologist and neuromuscular specialist with more than 12 years of pharmaceutical industry experience, has joined the company as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Tseng's experience includes translational medicine, global clinical development, regulatory submissions, health authority interactions, first-in-human and first-in-pediatric clinical studies, gene therapy and orphan/accelerated drug development for small and large molecules and cell and AAV delivered gene modalities including CRISPR-mediated gene editing.

Dr. Tseng was formerly Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Development Neurology, Vertex Cell and Gene Therapy, where he was responsible for leading a cross-functional expert team to oversee all cell and gene therapy efforts in rare neurological disorders including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy among other rare neurologic indications. Prior to Vertex, he was Vice-President and Global Head of the Pediatrics Therapeutic Area and Pediatric Center of Excellence with Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He has also served on the faculties of University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Tseng serves as an Adjunct Faculty for the University of California San Francisco, American Course on Drug Development and Regulatory Sciences (ACDRS) and co-chaired the 2017 ACDRS workshop on pediatric drug development. According to Dr. Carl Peck, Manager of NDA Partners' drug development practice and co-founder of the ACDRS program, "Dr. Tseng's extensive experience in global clinical development, gene therapy and orphan/accelerated drug development for small and large molecules, in addition to cell and AAV delivered gene modalities will be valuable to companies developing therapies for pediatric patients. We are very pleased to welcome him to NDA Partners."

Dr. Tseng earned his MD and PhD in molecular biology from the University of Texas Houston McGovern School of Medicine/MD Anderson Cancer Center. He earned a master's degree in physiological science from the University of California, Los Angeles and bachelor's degree in physiology from the University of California, Berkeley. He completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Colorado, The Children's Hospital and his residency in child neurology at the University of California, San Francisco.

About NDA Partners

NDA Partners, a ProPharma Group company, is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide. The highly experienced Expert Consultants in NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer at the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP); an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, product development program design and management, expert consulting, functional teams, project-based solutions, and clinical trial design and management.

