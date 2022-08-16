The Diversity Marketing Consortium™ Adds Two New Agencies to its Roster

Following its recent $1M milestone, the DMC grows to 10 agencies, with Inkhouse and No. 29 joining the PR industry's leading non-profit as its newest agency partners

Today, the Diversity Marketing Consortium™ (DMC) announced the addition of two new agency partners to its roster — Inkhouse and No. 29. This notable expansion brings the organization to a total of ten award-winning marketing and communications agencies, nearly tripling the size of the DMC from its initial four agencies at inception in June 2020.

"The DMC has made significant strides in just two years, but the number of businesses we are able to support is directly correlated to the number of agency partners we have," said Greg Mondshein, co-founder of the Diversity Marketing Consortium and Managing Partner of SourceCode Communications. "Bringing on quality agencies is essential to maximizing our impact, so needless to say, we're thrilled to have this impressive group join us in our mission to change the face of the boardroom by supporting diverse founder-led startups."

Inkhouse and No. 29 join the DMC's existing group of agencies — SourceCode Communications, Superbolt, Cheer Partners, Peppercomm, Clarity, Racepoint Global, Praytell and Max Borges Agency. As the DMC continues its commitment to supporting and raising the profiles of POC and women-led businesses, this new agency cohort will play an instrumental role in furthering the DMC's mission of helping to level the playing field for underrepresented founders through pro bono marketing and communications services.

"At Inkhouse, we believe equity is a human imperative, but also a business imperative. We also believe in the power of storytelling to effect change and are proud to be joining the Diversity Marketing Consortium to share our expertise in building awareness for companies led by diverse and under-represented founders," said Beth Monaghan, chief executive officer and founder of Inkhouse.

"Through storytelling, strategic partnerships, and thoughtful activations, No. 29 has long been committed to working with organizations that are leaving the world a little better than they found it," said Melody Serafino, co-founder of No. 29 Communications. "We're excited to join the DMC to help founders share their important stories of sustainability and impact."

The DMC recently reached a milestone goal of $1 million in pro bono marketing and communications services provided to more than 20 startups including Noora Health, WorkChew, and Moving Analytics. Now as the organization embarks on year three, scaling both its team and client roster is the main goal in an effort to create the most impact.

The DMC is accepting applications for new agencies to join the organization and will open Q4 client applications in mid-August. For more information and to apply, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MARKETING CONSORTIUM

Founded in 2020, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for women and minority founders. The Diversity Marketing Consortium's mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing pro bono marketing services. To date, the organization has supported more than 20 startups and is a NY-state 501c3. For more information, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT INKHOUSE

Inkhouse is an integrated PR agency for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We're a culture and values-driven firm that believes what's good for our people is good for business and our clients, highlighted by PR industry-leading benefits like 20 weeks of paid family leave, pregnancy loss paid leave and every other Friday off for all members of our team. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of 140 people in seven major cities with remote employees across 11 states. Learn more at: www.inkhouse.com.

ABOUT NO. 29

No. 29 was founded on the belief that we can elevate positive change with thoughtful storytelling, strategic partnerships, and meaningful activations. The brands and people we represent challenge the status quo, and we ensure the work stands out. Whether a heritage brand that is revealing a new perspective or the launch of a company, our team is expert at identifying thoughtful story opportunities, delivering coverage, and raising brand profiles. For more information, visit www.thenumber29.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005261/en/