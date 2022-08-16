Luanne Smith Named to Madville Publishing's Board of Directors

Author and editor Luanne Smith joins the board of directors of Madville Publishing, bringing 30 years of teaching experience and a portfolio of established writers to the independent publisher.

Lake Dallas, Texas - Aug. 16, 2022 - Madville Publishing has announced that writer and editor Luanne Smith has been named to its board of directors. Smith taught creative writing at West Chester University near Philadelphia, Pa., for 30 years and has chaired several panels at Associated Writing Programs Conferences during that time. Her fiction, poetry, and nonfiction have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Puerto del Sol, The Texas Review, and Oxford Magazine.

Smith has edited she three anthologies for Madville: Runaway: An Anthology (2020), Taboos & Transgressions: Stories of Wrongdoing (2021), and Muddy Backroads: Stories from off the Beaten Path (2022).

Kim Davis, founder and director of the independent Madville Publishing, says, “Luanne has brought a lot of attention to Madville by introducing us to fabulous authors. Some of our younger authors are starstruck. Our reputation has grown.”

Madville’s board also includes ​​Bill Davis, president, the general foreman for California operations for Dacon Corporation; Kim Davis, vice president and treasurer, was an editor at Texas Review Press for five years; Thom Lemmons, editor-in-chief at Texas A&M University Press; Cassy Burleson, a professor in Baylor University’s journalism department; Lucas Wilson, a practicing attorney and former digital publications editor at the Texas Review Press; and Cherise A. Pollard, professor and director of the Poetry Center at West Chester University and a Cave Canem and Callaloo Fellow.

Says Smith, “I’m thrilled to be here. Madville puts out some of the most gorgeous books I have ever seen. I’ve always been a supporter of indie presses, but when they put out a call for a book of poetry about honky tonks, I knew this is a place I wanted to be.”

Madville Publishing was founded by Kim Davis in 2018. Its mission is to ​​ produce, publish, and market literary works of the highest quality that reflect the diversity of the modern English-speaking world, with the goal is to discover and showcase works that might otherwise be overlooked, to provide opportunity for voices that might otherwise be unheard.

