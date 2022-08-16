Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,882 in the last 365 days.

Luanne Smith Named to Madville Publishing's Board of Directors

Author and editor Luanne Smith joins the board of directors of Madville Publishing, bringing 30 years of teaching experience and a portfolio of established writers to the independent publisher.

Lake Dallas, Texas - Aug. 16, 2022 - Madville Publishing has announced that writer and editor Luanne Smith has been named to its board of directors. Smith taught creative writing at West Chester University near Philadelphia, Pa., for 30 years and has chaired several panels at  Associated Writing Programs Conferences during that time. Her fiction, poetry, and nonfiction have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies, including Puerto del Sol, The Texas Review, and Oxford Magazine.

Smith has edited she three anthologies for Madville: Runaway: An Anthology (2020), Taboos & Transgressions: Stories of Wrongdoing (2021), and Muddy Backroads: Stories from off the Beaten Path (2022).

Kim Davis, founder and director of the independent Madville Publishing, says, “Luanne has brought a lot of attention to Madville by introducing us to fabulous authors. Some of our younger authors are starstruck. Our reputation has grown.”

Madville’s board also includes ​​Bill Davis, president, the general foreman for California operations for Dacon Corporation; Kim Davis, vice president and treasurer, was an editor at Texas Review Press for five years; Thom Lemmons, editor-in-chief at Texas A&M University Press; Cassy Burleson, a professor in Baylor University’s journalism department; Lucas Wilson, a practicing attorney and former digital publications editor at the Texas Review Press; and Cherise A. Pollard, professor and director of the Poetry Center at West Chester University and a Cave Canem and Callaloo Fellow.

Says Smith, “I’m thrilled to be here. Madville puts out some of the most gorgeous books I have ever seen. I’ve always been a supporter of indie presses, but when they put out a call for a book of poetry about honky tonks, I knew this is a place I wanted to be.”

Madville Publishing was founded by Kim Davis in 2018. Its mission is to ​​ produce, publish, and market literary works of the highest quality that reflect the diversity of the modern English-speaking world, with the  goal is to discover and showcase works that might otherwise be overlooked, to provide opportunity for voices that might otherwise be unheard.

Media Contact
Company Name: Otter Public Relations
Contact Person: Gigi Marino
Email: Send Email
Phone: 352-727-1282
Address:100 E Pine St
City: Orlando
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: www.otterpr.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Luanne Smith Named to Madville Publishing's Board of Directors

You just read:

Luanne Smith Named to Madville Publishing's Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.