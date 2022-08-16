IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Return of Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features the return of Chase Edgelow, Co-Founder and CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) EVGIF, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform.

Throughout the interview, Edgelow discussed EverGen's recent corporate milestones, beginning with the company's May acquisition of a 50% interest in Project Radius.

"Project Radius is a mark of our expansion across Canada, continuing to build our renewable natural gas (RNG) platform with three large-scale RNG projects that have the capability of producing almost two million gigajoules per year once they are up-and-running," Edgelow said. "Renewable natural gas, in Canada and the U.S., is a market that's really starting to pick up steam. The gas utilities on both sides of Canada – the West Coast and Quebec – have both set targets of 15-20% of their volume to come from RNG or renewable products by 2030."

"Really, what EverGen is doing is facilitating the build of that infrastructure to take organic waste and convert it into usable RNG in the existing pipeline network," he continued. "The utilities are providing 20-year offtake agreements for our projects, so this provides us a stable cashflow profile that allows us to continue to expand across the country."

Edgelow then discussed EverGen's recent signing of a $31 million senior term loan to support the funding of near-term RNG facility upgrades and delivery of expansion projects.

"This is extremely important. It demonstrates that we're fully funded to take our core expansion projects from where they are today (we're cash flow positive today) to north of $13 million in EBITDA from those core assets, which are located in British Columbia and Alberta now with our acquisition of GrowTEC," Edgelow explained. "Beyond that, what we have is built, bought and paid for infrastructure at that point that has the capability of generating an additional $7 million+ of EBITDA from that existing asset base. With the Project Radius acquisition… we've got line-of-sight in our pipeline to an incremental $15-20 million in EBITDA. When you add it all together, we've got a business capable of delivering $30 million of EBITDA from the portfolio that we have in front of us, and we see 25+ projects in Canada that could deliver 4x growth beyond that. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in this space right now."

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.evergeninfra.com

