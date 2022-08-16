Elizabethtown, KY proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
City of Elizabethtown, KY joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
The person who never gives up in life is someone who believes that there is always a chance to win.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Powerful authentic stories are crucial for engaging a new generation of people who are willing to build a better future for themselves and others. Athletes, artists and influencers create a lasting impact on the relationships that fans have with them, and they use Never Give Up Day to tell their fans something real about the early days of their careers. Ultimately, their story should link back to authentic elements that define how much they evolved through ups and downs that made their career where it is at the present time.
Among the many resources at play in growing our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring people have a strong sense of confidence in their own unique abilities are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any type of setback will stand them in good stead. Never Give Up Day is also recognized as a significant day of influencing children; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, today’s Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
On this day we are part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
