Two thirds of British workers dream of living abroad, with 30% saying they believe cost of living would be lower

But a 1/4 say they’re hesitant to make the move, citing that it’s not as easy in terms of securing visas, or opening bank accounts in a new country

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- New ways of working have made living abroad much more achievable for British workers, and the rising cost of living means some Brits are thinking about living abroad to keep costs down.According to research from Wise, the global tech company building the best way to move money around the world, those who are hoping for a new life in the sun have ranked the below as the top reasons for wanting to ditch the UK.1. They want better weather than the UK (46%)2. They think the lifestyle abroad would be better for their mental health (42%)3. They believe that living abroad will help them manage their diet and exercise (31%)4. They believe costs of living are lower outside of the UK, and they'll be able to get more for their money (30%)5. They consider the work/life balance outside of the UK better (28%)With flexible working in full swing, there’s many ways UK workers can make this work for them.Wise’s research shows that more than a tenth (11%) of Brits who want to live abroad in the future say they would plan to stay with their current employer based in the UK when they move abroad.But almost 27% say they would find a brand new role in their chosen country15% would choose to take on temporary work as and when neededAnd there’s a strong entrepreneurial streak too, with 9% planning to start their own business.But despite the dream, there are still some significant bumps in the road for those hoping to work in the sun. 25% say they’re conscious it's not as easy as it used to be before Brexit, with visas, or bank accounts harder to get in other countriesWith costs and logistics both bringing some hesitancy, making sure you research your location thoroughly, and manage your finances properly when living abroad is crucial. It’s especially important if your reasons for moving are based on money.Helen Ivashko, Consumer Lead at Wise, comments:“It might be tempting to think that your current bank account already allows you to manage money abroad. But you could lose huge amounts of money on poor exchange rates and hidden fees by changing your salary across currencies with a domestic bank. This becomes even more of an issue for people who are really trying to save money on living expenses while making the move abroad.Managing finances in another country can be stressful, but there are ways of making it easier. Multi-currency accounts can offer local bank details, direct debits, and even Apple Pay, so you get all the convenience of your regular bank, without the cost..”Jill Cotton, Career Trends Expert at Glassdoor added:“As with any career decision, before packing up to work abroad, you need to consider the 2 R’s: research and reflection.First, find out all you can about your dream role in the country you are considering. Connect directly with companies and recruiters to understand the skills and experience you need to secure the job as they could differ from the UK. Then take a critical look at your CV and gain experience where you might have gaps.Then reflect - it’s essential to understand what makes you happy in a job and the driving force behind wanting to move overseas. Whatever the reason, make sure any roles you apply for satisfy that demand.”- ENDS -About WiseWise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account people and businesses can hold over 50 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere.13 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £8 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.About the ResearchResearch was conducted by Censuswide.Wise and Censuswide polled 5,000 people in the UK asking if they “would like to live abroad in the future”, 2,043 identified themselves as full time workers, of which 1,306 said yes. Further data on reasons why is taken from the 1,306 people who identified as full time workers who wanted to live abroad at some point in the future.