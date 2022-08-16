For 2nd Consecutive Year, StaffNow, Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1862 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 327%

StaffNow Appears on Inc 5000 For Second Consecutive Year

Supply chain staffing firm exceeds median growth rate for second straight year

GOODYEAR, AZ, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Goodyear, AZ headquartered StaffNow is No. 1862 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“StaffNow is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 and featured amongst some of the nation’s most esteemed and innovative companies for the second year in a row,” said Greg Johnson, StaffNow CEO. “This achievement is a tribute to our internal team, associates, clients and partners.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Arizona is home to 154 companies on this year’s list. Together, those companies generated $18.5B in revenue while adding more than 12,013 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“Our unique combination of utilizing technology and personal touchpoints makes working with us different than most traditional staffing agencies,” said Tim Horst, StaffNow COO. “Our clients and associates enjoy the benefits provided by our technology while still having a human touchpoint, if needed.”

About StaffNow

StaffNow is a full-service staffing agency headquartered in Goodyear, AZ servicing supply chain and logistics industries. StaffNow is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The agency utilizes the latest mobile technologies to help jobseekers and clients successfully connect efficiently and quickly. With over 40 years of leadership experience, StaffNow services clients all over the country from its branch offices in Avondale, AZ and Davenport, IA; along with satellite locations in California, Texas, Ohio, and Illinois.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.