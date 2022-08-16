Olympix generates the exclusive Football NFTs on its crypto forum.

Olympix is a newly launched crypto avenue. It has created a sports platform that includes NFTs and more new-age technologies to provide a meeting place for all sports lovers. Recently, Olympix launched the Football NFT to commemorate the king of football, Maradona.

/EIN News/ -- South Croyden, UK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympix is a newly established crypto platform for crypto–sports enthusiasts. After the upcoming digital invasion of blockchain and all things related, Olympix has created a sports platform that includes NFTs and more new-age technologies to provide a meeting place for all sports lovers. In the recent development, Football NFT was launched to commemorate the king of football, Maradona. European nationality restrictions prevented him from winning the Ballon d'Or. Olympix demonstrates through its activities that sports should be fair to all; this is Olympix DAO.

Olympix will build the world's largest guild of digital sports assets. Olympix has partnerships with football clubs, non-profits, charities, sports influencers, and other related organizations to create NFT assets for the global sports community. Olympixball is the guild's first asset.

Moreover, Olympix will build a metaverse sports game world based on NFT, from single-player tournaments to multi-player PVP, a wide variety of games will make all sports lovers rejoice.

Finally, Olympix is set to develop a decentralized sports brand currently under building. Olympix focuses on sports brands: trend, comfort, and low price. In real life, the founders have a solid operational capability to ship goods worldwide quickly. Olympix focuses on community development, uniting NFT art and factories to serve global sports fans. The revenue goes to the Olympix treasury, and all members who hold NFTs will receive passive profits.

Based on NFT technology, Olympix will provide sports fans around the world with the opportunity to watch highlights by minting these NFTs. Fans can access and bookmark live highlights by minting NFTs and creating value, as Olympix has secured exclusive copyright claims from multiple clubs. At the same time, in addition to football, there are sports assets such as basketball, tennis, and courts. But that's not everything fans can enjoy. There are many NFT-based rewards, such as NFT leasing rewards, NFT minting rewards, NFT compounding rewards, etc. In addition to NFTs, there are esports, exclusive merchandise sales, sponsorships, and advertising.

Another goal of Olympix is to make sports accessible to all sports fans worldwide. Some underprivileged children and youth want the opportunity to participate in global sports, but circumstances do not allow them to do so. At Olympix, football NFTs will help overcome these obstacles. NFT minting utilizes internet technology to bring people from all over the world together to participate in the game. In addition, there are initiatives such as sports charities that help sports enthusiasts who do not have access to resources. Football is donated to children from underprivileged backgrounds so they too can play sports a part of their lives.

Olympix provides a platform with no barriers, where NFTs, blockchain, and other latest technology make it possible for all to play sports a part of their lives. More importantly, the profits belong to everyone.

