Global Light Weapons Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2020-2027

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the Global Light Weapons Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Light Weapons Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

The global light weapons market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.39 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the light weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The global market landscape of light weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The reports cover key developments in the Light Weapons market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Top Companies Operating in the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp.

Freedom Group

Orbital ATK

Sturm

Ruger

& Co.Inc.

American Outdoor Brand Corporation

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics Corporation

Beretta S.p.A.

Raytheon Company

others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Light weapons market on the basis of Type, end user, materials, technology and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Light Weapons Report:

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India.

With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes.

Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Light Weapons Market

Regional Analysis of the Light Weapons Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Light Weapons market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

