Global Agricultural Films Market Is Expected To Grow 1.7X In Value, Creating An Absolute $ Opportunity Of Around US$ 7.5 Bn By 2031; States Fact.MR

“Agricultural film demand is gaining traction across several nations with unfavourable climate for crop production, aiming to reduce import dependency,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockille MD, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, use of agricultural films increased at around 3.5% CAGR, wherein, countries such as China, India, Japan, and the U.S. held a significant share in the global market.



The global agricultural films market is set to exceed a valuation of US$ 10 Bn in 2021, with price growth of greenhouse films playing a significant role in market growth.

Leading agricultural film manufacturers are focusing on testing in-depth new technologies, thereby targeting the launch eco-friendly products, to capitalize on the burgeoning demand. Additionally, growing utilization of agriculture film laying machines has enabled effortless and effective laying down of films on a large scale, which, in turn, increases consumption.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3450

Fact.MR analyses that agricultural film producer margins will double by recycling used plastic. The recycled plastic market is projected to reach over US$ 65 Bn by 2025, which will drive demand for recycled agricultural films.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of value, silo bags manufacturing application is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Among the film types, mulch films and greenhouse plastics are expected to grow 1.9X and 1.7X, respectively, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 4.2 Bn and US$ 2.5 Bn each.

Low-density polyethylene material is estimated to account for 55.7% of the market value share by 2031-end, and gain 409.1 BPS in its market share.

East Asia is witnessing for highest consumption and the market here is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The region is expected to hold more than 52% of the market value share by 2031 and be valued over US$ 9.3 Bn.

It has been observed that, over 48% of agricultural films utilized for crop production is plastic mulch.

Versatile properties of plastic mulch such as weed growth limiter, soil temperature controller, and crop yield enhancer are driving sales.

China accounted for a major chunk of the agricultural films business, and is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 7.6% through FY2031.

Considering growing adoption of various types of agricultural films, especially mulch and greenhouse films for crop production with shift in business dynamics, the global agricultural films market is forecast to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% over the next 10 years.

Pricing Strategy

The global agricultural films market is highly fragmented with new players springing up every year owing to rising potential of the product. With new entrants coming into the market, prices are set to normalize at the lower end, thus shrinking manufacturer ability to capture higher margins from the films produced. Therefore, manufacturers should focus on debottlenecking and adoption of recycled plastic to enjoy higher margins over the medium term.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Agricultural Films Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3450

COVID-19 Skyrocketed Sales of Agricultural Films -

The global market has been appalled by the COVID-19 crisis and left no industry unscarred. The agricultural films industry was also affected by the pandemic and lost nearly 15% of revenue in 2020.

COVID-19 is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the agricultural films business, owing to economic uncertainty. China was worst affected by COVID-19, but at the same time, the country witnessed fast market recovery and GDP growth.

With hike in demand and rising crop cultivation from the 3rd quarter of 2020, sales for agricultural films started increasing at a high pace. Although, the frequency of distribution faces challenges due to supply chain disruptions across the globe.

Recovery of the market has been seen from the beginning of 2021, which is expected to top US$ 10 Bn in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are :

On 3rd January 2020, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business segment. With this acquisition, BASF got an opportunity to expand its business by operating eight production sites in different countries across the globe, including China, India, South Korea, North America, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil.

Lucro Plastecycle, a recycling company in India, and Dow Inc., signed a memorandum of understanding on 10th February 2021 to launch and develop polyethene film solutions by recycling used plastic products.

On 12th January 2021, Ab Rani Plast Oy introduced a product named "RaniWrap Ecol“ in Europe, and its trial also delivered excellent results, as it is considered a more sustainable product and will reduced carbon footprint.

On 4th March 2021, Berry Global announced an investment of US$ 30 Mn to increase the production capacity of hand stretch films and ultra-high-performance machines.

Similarly, other recent developments related to companies manufacturing agricultural films have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Segments Covered in Agricultural Films Industry Research

By Film : Geomembrane Agricultural Silage Films Agricultural Mulching Films Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Film

By Material : Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Agricultural Films Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Agricultural Films Low-Density Polyethylene Agricultural Films LLDPE Agricultural Films LLPE Agricultural Films HDPE Agricultural Films Polypropylene Agricultural Films Polyamide Agricultural Films EVA Agricultural Films Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins PVC Agricultural Films Others

By Application : Agricultural Films for Bale Wrapping & Ensiling Agricultural Films for Silo Bags Manufacturing Agricultural Films for Tunnel Covers Agricultural Films for Bunker Ensiling Others



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3450

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global agricultural films market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of film (geomembrane, silage, mulch, and greenhouse plastic/covering film), material (ethylene butyl acrylate, ethylene-vinyl acetate, low-density polyethylene, LLDPE, polypropylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl-alcohol copolymer resins, PVC, others), and application (bale wrapping & ensiling, silo bags manufacturing, tunnel covers, bunker ensiling, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical And Materials Domain-

Coupling Agents Market - The global sales of Coupling Agents in 2021 was held at US$ 519.4 Million and is projected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by the end of 2032. With 4.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market - The Global Road Marking Paints and Materials Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.2 Billion, according to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Industrial Enzymes Market - Global sales of industrial enzymes are predicted to increase at a noteworthy CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. At the end of 2021, the global industrial enzymes market size was valued at US$ 6 billion and is anticipated to top US$ 9 billion by the end of 2032.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - The global specialty oilfield chemicals market in 2022 stands at US$ 11.92 billion in valuation and is expected to climb to US$ 18.46 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of specialty oilfield chemicals across the world are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Oleochemicals Market - The global oleochemicals market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Worldwide oleochemical sales are estimated to reach US$ 48.61 billion by 2032, up from US$ 27.66 billion at the end of 2021.

Ceramic Inks Market - The global ceramic inks market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 2.34 billion in 2022. Worldwide consumption of ceramic inks is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period and end up with a market size of US$ 4.93 billion by 2032-end.

Maleic Anhydride Market - The global Maleic Anhydride Market was valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021, and is projected to be valued at US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 3.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Petroleum Coke Market - Petroleum coke is the final solid product of oil refining, and it occurs in two varieties: fuel grade petroleum coke and calcined grade petroleum coke. In addition to gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, a barrel of crude oil yields a range of products.

Can Coating Market - Global sales of can coatings in 2021 was held at US$ 2.3 Billion and reach a market valuation of US$ 3.3 Billion by 2032-end. With 3.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market - Newly released Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market in 2021 was held at US$ 18 Bn. With 4.7% projected CAGR, the market is expected to register a valuation of US$ 29.8 Bn by 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158