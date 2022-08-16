Narxoz University receives highest European recognition with international FIBAA accreditation, targets full recognition
Narxoz University has obtained accreditation from acclaimed FIBAA agency, which allows the university’s diplomas to be recognized in Europe, the USA, China.
Narхoz University was well prepared for the accreditation process. The FIBAA congratulates Narxoz on the accreditation.”ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narxoz University, ranked among the top 251-300 in Eastern Europe and Central Asia (QS EE-CA University Rankings), is delighted to announce that it has obtained accreditation from the FIBAA, an internationally acclaimed agency, which allows the university’s diplomas to be recognized by major universities and employers in Europe, the USA and China.
— Birger Hendriks, a Special Representative of the FIBAA:
Accreditation by the FIBAA, the leading European quality assurance agency internationally for higher education institutions, puts Narxoz on par with leading European universities and opens the door to European-level education in Kazakhstan, where Narxoz is based.
The FIBAA is part of the European Quality Assurance Register (EQAR) and is a member of the European Association (Network) for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA). Narxoz has received the FIBAA's unconditional institutional accreditation, an excellent recognition for universities in Europe, as well as accreditation for its study programs.
Birger Hendriks, a Special Representative of the FIBAA, said:
“During the online conferences that are part of the FIBAA’s accreditation procedure, the members of the international panel could see the excellent team spirit shared by Narxoz’s academic and administrative staff. Narхoz University was initially well prepared for the accreditation process, which had a positive impact on the commission's deliberations and assessment of quality criteria in general. The university is undergoing a period of dynamic change as it aligns its management structure, teaching and learning, and research with international standards. The FIBAA believes that this optimism is an extremely positive and promising sign for the further development of the Narxoz University and congratulates Narxoz on achieving the accreditation.”
Bulat Utemuratov, a sole Shareholder of the Narxoz University and alumni, said:
“FIBAA accreditation is a well-deserved achievement for the university’s staff and its students. Narxoz is moving forward with its strategy to gain full international recognition, earn a recognized scientific reputation and attract talent from across Central Asia and abroad. The university will continue to inspire its students to broaden their intellectual horizons and prepare them with the skills to contribute to society.”
Miras Daulenov, President of the Narxoz University, adds:
“FIBAA accreditation ensures students graduate with a high level of knowledge and expertise that will aid them in the Kazakhstani and European labor markets. This is a key step in fulfilling our mission, which is to provide talented young people from Central Asia with a world-class education and to conduct research that can support changes in society and in the economy.”
In 2022 Narxoz University was ranked as the top private university in Kazakhstan by the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking (THE). THE is the only ranking in the world that has been recognized by the United Nations which seeks to evaluate universities against the 17 Sustainable Development Goals passed by the UN General Assembly in 2015.
The University continues to follow the UN Sustainable Development Goals and opened its new ecological campus in June. The reconstruction utilized green technologies and modern architectural solutions, introducing more than 30,000 trees and other plants on the campus territory, while a power-saving lighting system was installed across the facilities to improve energy efficiency.
During the renovation works, carbon monoxide emissions (CO) on the territory of the new campus were reduced by 78%, and air pollutants (PM2.5) by 74%. As a result, the new campus is one of the most eco-friendly places in Almaty.
Narxoz University, located in Almaty, Kazakhstan, provides higher education training in economics, law, business, marketing, finance, hospitality management, tourism, public administration, and digital technologies. The University today is made up of 5 schools and 4 research centers, including the Sustainable Kazakhstan Research Institute. In 2022, Narxoz University received accreditation from the FIBAA, a leading international quality assurance agency for higher education institutions, which allows the university’s diplomas to be recognized in Europe. Narxoz University is a member of the European Network for Academic Integrity (ENAI) and is recognized as the best private university in Kazakhstan, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, and as one of the best universities in the country, according to the Ministry of Education and Science and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan. The University’s study programs are internationally accredited (ACCA, CIMA).
VCPR
EM
+39 327 548 8082
VCPR@em-comms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook