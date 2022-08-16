What They’re Saying: The Inflation Reduction Act Will Tackle Inflation, Lower Energy and Health Care Costs, and Act on Climate
Economic and budget experts have endorsed the counter-inflationary provisions within the bill:
55 Budget Experts: “Given the current state of the economy, we believe passing deficit reduction would send an important message to the American people that their leaders are serious about tackling inflation, strengthening the economy, and putting our nation’s fiscal house in order.” [8/5/22]
Climate experts, including a bipartisan group of former EPA Administrators, have lauded the Inflation Reduction Act as a generational step in preventing and mitigating climate change:
Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of the World Resources Institute: “The Inflation Reduction Act is a victory for all Americans and shows the world that the United States is still an ally in the global fight against climate change…the U.S. House of Representatives needs to show their resolve and quickly pass the historic bill to ensure Americans have a safer, more equitable and prosperous future." [8/5/22]
Marcene Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Climate Change at the World Wildlife Foundation: “We encourage the House to send the bill to President Biden for his signature with all possible speed. This legislation…will be the most important climate bill passed and will allow the U.S. to walk into international negotiations this fall with renewed credibility." [8/7/22]
Climate Power, Earthjustice, Environmental Defense Fund, League of Conservation Voters, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Wildlife Foundation, Sierra Club, and Union of Concerned Scientists: “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will make historic investments in climate, justice, clean energy, and jobs, lower costs for families, and help slash climate pollution in the U.S. by an estimated 40 percent by the end of the decade. These investments will build the clean energy economy that is needed to put our goals for a stable climate within reach. In addition, the bill supports critical programs to improve our families’ health and cleans up legacy pollution. Put simply, this is a big deal." [7/29/22]
Patient advocacy groups have voiced their support for provisions in the legislation that would lower health care costs for millions of Americans:
David Skelton, President and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges: “The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022…would benefit patients, communities, and families by increasing access to care nationwide by extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits and helping to address the issue of high prescription drug prices." [8/5/22]
State and local leaders have also touted the bill’s significant impact in improving the lives of working families in communities across the country:
National League of Cities Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony: “From extreme weather events to sea level rise, local leaders see firsthand the devastating impact of the climate crisis. We applaud the climate and clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which will support investments in renewable energy and reduce greenhouse emissions. These resources and investments will complement the programs and funding provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to advance local climate action and create more resilient communities.” [8/4/22]
Here’s a look at what editorial boards around the country had to say about what the Inflation Reduction Act will do for their communities:
MassLive: “When this bill becomes law…it will represent a huge win for Biden, for the Democratic Party, and for the American people. It will help lower the cost of prescription medications. It will do more to address climate change than any other single piece of legislation ever produced. It will help ensure that all taxpayers - even the richest Americans - are paying their fair share. It will continue to provide subsidies to help defray the cost of health insurance under Obamacare.” [8/9/22]
The Raleigh News and Observer: “The bill is…full of initiatives for renewable energy and health care that are going to help North Carolinians. The legislation is the largest federal move on climate change ever. There are subsidies for purchasing electric vehicles, as well as manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines. These are all things that North Carolina has been looking toward expanding in recent years.” [8/9/22]
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune: “The bill is…tightly focused on several key areas: deficit reduction, historic investments in climate change and long overdue reforms in health care that will save consumers and the government billions on prescription drug costs.” [8/4/22]
The Houston Chronicle: “On balance, the bill is a major step forward... Houston’s economic success doesn’t come from sitting atop oil reserves but from the corporations and the people who work in them that have repeatedly reinvented the energy industry, as with the shale revolution. Houstonians can reinvent the energy industry again to limit climate change, and make money along the way.” [8/15/22]
