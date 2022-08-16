MSAR Government and China Media Group launch new round of cooperation

MACAU, August 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said a new round of cooperation between the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and China Media Group (CMG) would further promote Macao’s distinctive cultural image and the richness of the city’s customs.

Mr Ho was speaking at an online ceremony – held simultaneously in Macao and Beijing on Monday (15 August) – to mark the launch of the new round of cooperation. Also presenting and giving an address at the ceremony were: Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group, Mr Shen Haixiong; and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong.

In his speech, Mr Ho said the first round of collaboration under a framework agreement for strategic cooperation between the MSAR Government and CMG had seen good progress and been fruitful, receiving strong support from the Central Government.

The new round of cooperation would be rich in terms of content and diversity, based on the good foundations of existing collaboration, he said. Thanks to CMG’s experience in innovation relating to programme production, and its advantages in terms of multimedia communication, Macao’s unique and inclusive environment for Chinese and Western cultures, and the city’s bridging role in strengthening people-to-people exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, would be further highlighted.

The Chief Executive said new cooperation would further strengthen the foundations on which Macao could develop itself as a world centre of tourism and leisure; a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; and a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture (collectively known as the centre, platform, and base policies). The collaboration would help present to the world compelling Chinese stories, and demonstrate the successful practice in Macao of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Mr Shen said in his address that CMG would spare no effort in promoting the voice of the Central Government and stories of Macao: the effort already made had been effective, he stated.

CMG and the MSAR Government were once again joining hands in deepening partnership, with a view better to serve the mission of Macao’s integration into overall national development, and to contribute to Macao’s own overall development. In its cooperation with the MSAR, CMG would continue to intensify the approach of integrating “ideas + arts + technology” in relation to creativity. It would help communicate effectively the voice of the Central Government and display the unique charm of Macao, Mr Shen added.

Director Zheng said the launch of a new round of cooperation between CMG and the MSAR Government carried great significance, amid the country preparing for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Such a practical initiative would inject new impetus in furthering Macao’s integration into overall national development, while realising better development prospects for the city.

The Liaison Office would, as always, support the MSAR Government and CMG in reinforcing bilateral ties, in order to make fresh contribution to the successful implementation in Macao of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

During the online ceremony, member of CMG’s Editorial Board Ms Xing Bo and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) Ms Lo Song Man signed an agreement for the continuing broadcast in Macao of the CCTV-5 sport channel, providing local viewers with high-quality coverage and the biggest sporting competitions.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the MSAR Ms Ao Ieong U and member of CMG’s Editorial Board Mr Xue Jijun jointly published the list of sports events in 2022-2023 to involve cooperation between CMG and the MSAR. It would enable strengthened effort by both sides in terms of organisation of sports events and delegation of authority regarding management of related resources.

The release of four documentaries – covering respectively aerial photography of Macao, the Historic Centre of Macao, local delicacies, and tourism – was announced during Monday’s ceremony.