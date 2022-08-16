Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size 2022-2027 Share, Trends, Opportunities, Industry Analysis Report - IMARC Group

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market

The global artificial intelligence chip market size reached US$ 9.64 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 66.4 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 35.20% 2022-27.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global artificial intelligence chip market reached a value of US$ 9.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 66.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.20% during 2022-2027.

What is a AI chip?

Artificial intelligence (AI) are specialized silicon chips that are used to solve complex computational and mathematical problems while minimizing human errors. They are faster and more efficient than CPUs and can effortlessly process big data volume tasks. They also offer various benefits, such as power efficiency, high performance, usability, security, and enhanced data privacy. Owing to these properties, AI intelligence chips find extensive applications in intelligent robots, voice recognition, autonomous vehicles, and smart hardware.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing usage of social media and e-commerce platforms, leading to massive growth in data volumes. In addition, the rising product adoption in AI self-driving vehicles and life-saving medical instruments represents a major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by the rapid adoption of cloud-based services and user-friendly antivirus and antimalware solutions.

Furthermore, the introduction of quantum computing, the rising customer inclination toward the Internet of Things (IoT), the escalating demand for smart homes, and the emergence of autonomous robotics are some of the other factors providing a boost to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

What companies make AI chips?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, LG Electronics Inc. (LG Corporation), Mediatek Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Mythic Inc., Nvidia Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Technologies Inc, SK hynix Inc. and Toshiba Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, chip type, technology, processing type, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Chip Type:

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• System-on-Chip (SoC)

• System-In-Package (SIP)

• Multi-Chip Module

• Others

Breakup by Processing Type:

• Edge

• Cloud

Breakup by Application:

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Robotics

• Computer Vision

• Network Security

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Media and Advertising

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive and Transportation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

