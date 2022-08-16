Global Point-of-Care (POC) Blood Diagnostics Market is set to witness a growth rate of 6% by 2026 – Increasing Occurrence of Cardiovascular & Infectious Diseases

Medi-Tech Insights: Rising prevalence of cardiovascular and infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population prone to target diseases, technological advancements in POC blood diagnostics, and increase in funding from public and private organizations are some of the key factors driving the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Blood Diagnostics Market.

Description:

Point-of-care (POC) testing entails performing a diagnostic test outside of a laboratory, or near a patient and at the site where care or treatment is provided. POC testing gives accurate and timely results, assisting in the diagnosis and treatment of acute infections and chronic disorders. Key tests/products within POC blood diagnostics market include equipment/assays/reagents for blood gas, blood glucose, cardiac markers, infectious diseases, coagulation, hematology, and immunoassays.

New Product Developments in POC Blood Diagnostics to drive the Market Demand

Continuous advances in disease diagnostics have enabled to develop efficient POC devices and technologies such as real-time patient data management remotely, rapid result delivery, requirement of low volume of blood, and multiplexing capability, among others. Such advancements tend to provide competitive edge to manufacturers and therefore, major players are continuously focusing on investing in research activities for new product development and expanding their geographic reach to strengthen their positions in the point-of-care blood diagnostics market. Some of the technological advancements are listed below:

In May 2022, EKF Diagnostics launched its EKF Link digital connectivity solution to manage POC analyzers and associated data securely on one centralized platform. This new connectivity solution can be interfaced to POC analyzers from all vendors enabling real-time remote data management.

launched its EKF Link digital connectivity solution to manage POC analyzers and associated data securely on one centralized platform. This new connectivity solution can be interfaced to POC analyzers from all vendors enabling real-time remote data management. In April 2021, DiaSorin launched LIAISON IQ, an immunodiagnostic POC reader and LIAISON Quick Detect COVID TrimericS Ab test in countries accepting CE mark. The LIAISON IQ POC reader detects IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein from a fingerstick in 10 minutes.

launched LIAISON IQ, an immunodiagnostic POC reader and LIAISON Quick Detect COVID TrimericS Ab test in countries accepting CE mark. The LIAISON IQ POC reader detects IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein from a fingerstick in 10 minutes. In March 2021, EKF Diagnostics launched STAT-Site WB handheld analyzer, that delivers β-ketone and glucose measurements in seconds from whole blood. This analyzer is reagent-free and utilizes two different test strips for delivering results in 5 seconds for glucose and 10 seconds for β-ketones.

launched STAT-Site WB handheld analyzer, that delivers β-ketone and glucose measurements in seconds from whole blood. This analyzer is reagent-free and utilizes two different test strips for delivering results in 5 seconds for glucose and 10 seconds for β-ketones. In June 2019, Abbott launched Afinion HbA1c Dx test, a POC diabetes blood test that provides results in three minutes. This FDA cleared test is available for use on the company’s Afinion 2 and AS100 analyzers.

Technology Trends in POC Blood Diagnostics to fuel the POC Blood Diagnostics Market Growth

Connected Health Technology: Healthcare practitioners (HCPs) understand the importance of integrating connected health and artificial intelligence (AI) in POC blood diagnostics to deliver real-time results. More POC testing solutions driven by digital technologies to reduce the workload are expected by HCPs. For instance, AI can pick-up blind spots that are sometimes not visible to human eye, further assisting HCPs in quickly sorting patient data and providing efficient patient care.

Multiplex Testing: Market players continuously focus on improving their existing portfolio in terms of high quality such accuracy (specificity/sensitivity) and faster turn-around times as well as develop innovative technologies. Owing to the unmet needs within infectious disease diagnostics segment, many new companies are coming in and focusing on launching POC molecular multiplexing systems which is expected to trigger the growth of this segment. Major application areas for this disrupting technology are meningitis and septicaemia. Multiplex testing offers numerous advantages such as time optimization by detection of multiple pathogens, more convenient and comfortable sample collection for patients, and cost-effectiveness as compared to other tests, among others.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Point-of-Care Blood Diagnostics Market

The global point-of-care (poc) blood diagnostics market is marked by the presence of key market players such as Radiometer Medical ApS (Denmark); WerfenLife, S.A. (Spain); F. Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland); Abbott Laboratories. (US); Nova Biomedical Corporation (US); and others.

