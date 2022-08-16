Silica Aerogel Market is expected USD 1420.31 million by 2029.

Silica Aerogel Market

Silica Aerogel Market is Expected to Witness CAGR of 5.20% During the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Silica Aerogel Market was valued at USD 946.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1420.31 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Oil and Gas” sector accounts for the most prominent end user segment in the respective market owing to high use of the product improving the insulation of deep-sea pipes and oil and gas pipelines.

Aerogels are a diverse class of ultralow synthetic materials that are generally derived from a gel. The liquid component of the gel is usually replaced with a gas through a process of supercritical drying. The product is composed of an interconnected nanostructure network possessing 50% porosity. The product is highly beneficial for various industries because of its features including lightweight and low thermal conductivity. The Silica Aerogel Market Report Curated by the Data Bridge Market Research Team Includes In-Depth Expert Analysis, Patient Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Pricing Analysis, and Regulatory Framework. This silica aerogel market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the silica aerogel market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Silica Aerogel Market Includes:

Active Aerogels (Portugal), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Corporation (US), Green Earth Aerogel Technologies (Spain), DuPont (US), HUATAO GROUP LTD. (China), ENERSENS (France), Svenska Aerogel AB (Sweden), Dow (US), JIOS Aerogel Corporation (South Korea), PBM Insulations Pvt. Ltd. (India), Acoustiblok UK (UK), Armacell (Europe), Thermablok Aerogels Limited (UK), Arkema (France), Solvay (Belgium), and American Aerogel Corporation (US), among others

COVID-19 had a minimal Impact on Silica Aerogel Market

COVID-19 had a negative impact on various industries including silica aerogel market. Both public and government sectors suffered greatly due to the facing financial crises during the outbreak of COVID-19. Businesses were shut down in numerous countries because of the social distancing guidelines and the imposition of lockdown. The silica aerogel industry faced huge problems due to the shortage of laborers declining the low production. The demand for silica aerogel was witnessed due to the limited production and shut down of industries, such as aerospace, oil and gas sectors, and automotive. However, the silica aerogel market is expected to witness growth in demand after the post-covid-19 situation.

Recent Development

SunThru, a Schenectady startup established by professors Mary Carroll and Ann Anderson’86 is producing a silica aerogel in December’2021. The silica aerogel is used for triple-pane windows as it is cost-effective and energy-efficient as compared to conventional products. The firm started commercializing its insert using the help of two of its alumni.

OrthoLite® launched OrthoLite O-Therm™, an innovative new thermal insole technology in February’2021. O-Therm possesses a new benchmark in cold-weather footwear protection by offering known benefits of open-cell PU-foam.

The market survey performed in Silica Aerogel business report helps to unearth important information about the buyer personas, target audience, current customers, market, competition, and more e.g. demand for the product or service, potential pricing, impressions of the branding, etc. It also has quantitative and short-answer questions that saves time and helps to more easily draw conclusions. The categories of questions that are requested in market survey while generating Silica Aerogel marketing report include demographic, competitor, industry, brand, and product.

Key Market Segments Covered:

The silica aerogel market is segmented on the basis of form, processing and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Blanket

Panel

Particle

Monolith

On the basis of form, the silica aerogel market is segmented into blanket, panel, particle, and monolith.

Processing

As Manufactured (Virgin)

Composites

Additives

On the basis of Processing, the silica aerogel market is segmented into as manufactured (virgin), composites and additives.

Application

Oil and Gas

Construction

Transportation

Performance Coating

Day-Lighting and LVHS

Others

On the basis of application, the silica aerogel market is segmented into oil and gas, construction, transportation, performance coating, day-lighting and LVHS and others.

Silica Aerogel Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Use in Oil and Gas Sector

The high usage of the product in the oil and gas sector across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of silica aerogel market. The unique characteristics of the product, such as low thermal conductivity, hydrophobicity, high surface area, optical transparency, and low bulk density makes it an ideal option for the oil and gas sector. This synthetic material acts as a barrier for heat transfer and does not show tendency of melting down because of its special molecular structure.

High Demand for Construction Industry

The rise in demand for silica aerogel from the construction industry for insulating roofs and walls of buildings accelerate the market growth. The product is lighter than other conventional insulation products and thinner coating, thus it offers more resistance than the conventional plastic foam and glasses.

Shelter Applications

The rise in the exploration of thin polymer aerogels for the use in the shelter applications, such as updating historical structures, and insulated tents, among other insulation needs.

Popularity of Aerogel Blankets

The high use of silica aerogel in the production of aerogel blankets using fibrous reinforcements that convert inelastic aerogels to stretchy, aquaphobic and tough materials. These nonflammable blankets are highly effective in restricting the spread of fire in factories, and residential buildings, among other infrastructures.

Additionally, the surge in investments, expansion of oil and gas sector, advancements in the chemical industry and high use as interior insulation solutions for building retrofit positively affect the silica aerogel market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, development of a product line of aerogel thermal barriers for utilization in lithium-ion batteries in EVs extend profitable opportunities to the market players 2022 to 2029. Also, research and development activities to enhance the product will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges faced by the Silica Aerogel Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the production of silica aerogel and complex heating and supercritical drying process are expected to obstruct the market. Also, lack of customer awareness and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to challenge the silica aerogel market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Some of the key questions answered in these Silica Aerogel market reports:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Silica Aerogel?

What was the size of the emerging Silica Aerogel by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging Silica Aerogel in 2029?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Global Silica Aerogel Market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Silica Aerogel?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Silica Aerogel?

What are the Silica Aerogel opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Silica Aerogel Industry?

