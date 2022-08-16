Semiconductor Laser Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2022-2030 | Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc.,

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for semiconductor lasers in various applications is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Semiconductor Laser Market Size – USD 8.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trend – Rising use of Three Dimensional (3D) printing in the healthcare industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semiconductor laser market size reached USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for semiconductor lasers in various applications, due to their light weight, small size, and long service life, is expected to drive market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. The use of semiconductor materials for light amplification allows development of more advanced semiconductor lasers in contrast to conventional lasers.

Compact size, simple design, and low cost are driving the use of semiconductor lasers in small electrical and optical storage devices, such as DVD players and CD players. In addition, semiconductor laser is very useful in the healthcare sector, due to its extensive use in medical diagnosis, cosmetic surgeries, and therapies. Latest administrative laws in the United States related to 3D printing in the healthcare sector is expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

High power diode lasers segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. High power diode lasers easily execute numerous tasks with a high accuracy level, due to their compact size, which is expected to increase their demand.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to extensive use of semiconductor lasers in medical diagnosis, cosmetic surgery, and therapies. In addition, these lasers have high beam quality and visible wavelengths, which enable production of smaller and more advanced, lightweight, and cost-efficient medical devices and instruments. This is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

North America is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, mainly in defense industries. In addition, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the U.S. Federal Government are promoting use of 3D printers, especially in the healthcare sector, which is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

The reports cover key developments in the Semiconductor Laser market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Semiconductor Laser market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Semiconductor Laser in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Sharp Corporation, Coherent Inc., Panasonic Corp., ASML Holding N.V., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corporation, Osram Licht AG, Rohm Company Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, nLIGHT, Inc., and Jenoptik AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global semiconductor laser market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fiber Optic Laser (FOL)

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Compact Disc Lasers (CDL)

High Power Diode Lasers (HPDL)

Red Lasers

Violet Lasers

Green Lasers

Blue Lasers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Optical Storage Devices

Lithography

Healthcare

Instrumentation and Sensor

Display

Printing

Communication

Military and Defense

Others

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

