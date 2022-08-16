Microlearning Market is Expected to Grow by USD 5.58 Billion during 2022-2030, Progressing at a CAGR of 13.1%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of result-oriented and skill-based training among organizations is a key factor driving microlearning market revenue growth

Microlearning Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide microlearning market had a value of USD 1.86 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 13.1% over the projected period. One of the main factors fueling market revenue development is the growing use of result-oriented and skill-based training among enterprises.

Microlearning is a process of learning and acquiring knowledge by utilizing small chunks of relevant information to achieve a specific learning outcome. Microlearning usually implies short and targeted learning, which ranges from 3 to 5 minutes. These courses consist of engaging videos, podcasts, infographics, animations, games, and more engaging content to improve employees’ knowledge retention and engagement. In addition, increasing preference for short-duration and skill-based learning processes is expected to drive demand for microlearning solutions. Most learners face distraction, low attention, and concentration level while learning long- duration courses, and hence they are preferring microlearning as it encompasses short, engaging, focused, and interactive learning content.

The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Microlearning market for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The healthcare segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising adoption of microlearning solutions among health care professionals. Healthcare professionals need to constantly upgrade and up-skill their knowledge and skills with changing procedures and evolving technology to comply with any latest regulatory framework in medical field. Increasing need to update healthcare professionals about latest medical devices and pharmaceutical products is resulting in increasing demand for microlearning solutions. This can help healthcare professionals to easily retain information, improve their performance, and ensure quick and cost-effective method of learning.

The Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. SMEs face resource shortage and hence they fail to provide skills-based and result-oriented training to employees. By utilizing microlearning solutions, they can develop short, interactive, and engaging learning content in a cost-effective manner.

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global microlearning market in 2022 due to growing demand for e-learning platform among large organizations and SMEs in countries across the region, especially in the U.S and Canada. In addition, major market players such as Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, among others, are introducing advanced learning methodology and developing advanced microlearning solutions by integrating AI, ML, and Virtual Reality (VR) with microlearning solution, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

The major players covered in this report

The major players covered in this report

IBM Corporation, SwissVBS, Saba Software, Inc., iSpring Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Qstream, Inc., eduMe Ltd., Neovation Learning Solutions, Gnowbe Pte. Ltd., and 7taps Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microlearning market based on deployment, organization size, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Microlearning Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



