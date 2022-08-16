Isobutene Market With Complete SWOT Analysis by Forecast From 2022 to 2030 BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG

Emergen Research Logo

Development of bio-based isobutene is a significant factor driving global isobutene market revenue growth

Isobutene Market Size – USD 26.19 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increase in vehicle production units and sales in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global isobutene market size is expected to reach USD 39.60 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primary driven by factors such as development of bio-based isobutene and high demand from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. For instance, on behalf of German-French business Global Bioenergies, Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP conducted research and developed a process for generation of fuels and fuel additives from biogenic isobutene, as a part of "BioFAA" project.

Isobutene, one of the most important compounds in the petrochemical sector, is currently generated economically only from fossil resources, mostly petroleum. Global Bioenergies produces biogenic isobutene required for the project utilizing a self-developed method from renewable raw sources (e.g. cereals, sugar, agricultural or forestry waste). To do this, Global Bioenergies and Fraunhofer CBP collaborated to establish a demonstration plant for fermentative manufacture of bio-based isobutene from sugars on the Fraunhofer CBP site in Leuna.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 13 January 2020, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced that its Isobutane Dehydrogenation (“iBDH”) plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas area recently began service, with volumes expected to continue ramping up during the next two weeks. The facility, which is supported by long-term, fee-based contracts with investment grade customers, will ultimately have the capability to process approximately 25,000 barrels per day of butane into nearly 1 billion pounds per year of isobutylene.

The MTBE segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide application scope in end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. To raise fuel octane and reduce carbon monoxide, oxygenate additives such as ethanol and methyl-t-butyl ether are commonly added to gasoline. The addition of MTBE to gasoline decreased CO and HC emissions at high engine loads. Since 1979, MTBE has taken the position of lead as a low-concentration octane enhancer in U.S. gasoline as it helps to keep engines from "knocking." Some gasoline had higher levels of MTBE between 1992 and 2005 to comply with oxygenate requirements set by Congress in 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments.

A recent trend in the market is use of innovative and sustainable technology for producing high purity isobutene. For instance, a novel and sustainable method for generating high-purity isobutene has been developed by BASF SE and OMV. Now, cutting-edge technology is operational at OMV's brand-new ISO C4 facility in Burghausen, Germany. The plant's remarkable energy efficiency reduces CO2 emissions by 20,000 metric tons annually. This is due to heat integration strategy, up to 80% of heating energy needed for new process can be supplied by thermal discharge from an already-existing linked plant.

Some major companies in the global market report include

BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, ABI Chem Germany, Global Bioenergies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Syngip BV, LanzaTech, Songwon, and Honeywell International Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global isobutene market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Ethyl Tert-Butyl Ether (ETBE)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Antioxidants

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

This report tells you Today how the Isobutene market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

