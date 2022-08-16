Global Electronic Medical Records Market to Surpass US$ 34,626.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global electronic medical records market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18,040.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Electronic Medical Records Market:

Utilization of text fields in Electronic Medical Records is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in January 2019, researchers UTSHC-ORNL Center for Biomedical Informatics and University of Tennessee Health Science Center, reported that text data in EMRs can improve the ability of structured data tools to predict serious patient outcomes after surgery.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global electronic medical records market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as agreement and acquisition by key players in market. For instance, in July 2022, Amazon, an e-commerce company and One Medical, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. primary care service including a mobile app signs agreement for amazon to acquire one medical. One Medical is a human-centered, technology-powered U.S. primary care organization to make quality healthcare more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable through a seamless combination of in-person, digital, and virtual care services. One Medical is a human-centered, technology-powered national primary care organization on a mission to make quality care more affordable, accessible, and enjoyable through a seamless combination of in-person, digital, and virtual care services that are convenient to where people work, shop, and live.

Among end user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in number of hospitals, development of hospital infrastructure, and initiatives taken by governments & private organizations to develop advanced software in hospitals. OncoHealth, a digital health company, working on oncology, a new digital telehealth service for people with cancer. Iris by OncoHealth combines human-centered design, mobile technology, data, empathy, and specially trained oncology experts to deliver personalized, oncology-specific, 24×7 telehealth support to patients and their families facing cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global electronic medical records market include GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Computer Programs and System Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, and Greenway Health, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Type: Inpatient EMR Ambulatory EMR

Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Components: EMR Software EMR Services

Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Application: Client Server Setup EMR Hybrid EMR Cloud- Base EMR

Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialized Clinics General Physician Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Global Electronic Medical Records Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



